BY ILIYA SAKA/SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT, KADUNA

AHMED MOHAMMED, A NIGERIAN ARMY ENGINEER IN KADUNA STATE HAS MADE NIGERIA PROUD. IN RIGASA IGABI LOCAL GOVERNMENT WHERE HE HAILS FROM, HE HIS REGARDED A HERO. To contribute his own quota to Nigerian technology, Mohammed has just built and constructed a helicopter made from materials he sourced locally in the country.

Driven by act of patriotism, this Nigerian ingenious creator used some of his personal savings to construct the maiden local helicopter for Nigerian Army being his only way of giving back to the community. He reportedly said: “I strongly believe in a positive Nigeria. I know that the nation can quickly develop through technology. And I believe this is my own contribution in making Nigeria great.”

Mohammed, for his act of patriotism showed vigorous support for his/her country through a noble act. This was corroborated by a Facebook user identified as Dud Malumfashi, as he posted that “A young Nigerian man has shown his patriotism by constructing a helicopter for the Nigerian army. The young man who is from Kaduna state delivered the helicopter to Borno state for display. The man is from Rigasa Igabi local government area in Kaduna state. He designed the helicopter using green colour to represent Nigeria.”

Malumfashi revealed that the talented genius had taken the helicopter to Borno state for displayed during the army day celebration. “Brilliant young boy from Rigasa Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna state, designed and built Helicopter for Nigerian Army. The helicopter was displayed during the army day celebration in Maiduguri. The boy is good !! AHUUA !!,” adds Malumfashi