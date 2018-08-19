INSPIRING OVERSEAS:

BRITISH Born Nigerian Genius, ANNE-MARIE IMAFIDON passed two GCSE Examinations in Maths and Information technology in Primary School…Youngest child to study at Lyceum Institute of Technology in East Ham, London

*Admitted to Oxford University to study a degree program at 15 years

*Started Master’s degree at 17 years, Becomes Youngest ever to graduate at 19yrs

*Daughter of Chris Imafidon, a Nigerian ophthalmologist who emigrated to London

*Eloquently speak six languages at the age of 10years, Received Order of the British Empire from Queen Elizabeth II in 2016

*Worked for Goldman Sachs, Hewlett Packard, Deutschebank before establishing her company ‘Stemettes’

*Awards: BCS (British Computer Society) Young IT professional of the year, 2013, Red Magazine, Women of the Year award, 2014, Prime Minister’s Points of Light Award, 2014

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

SHE IS ONE OF THE GLORIES OF NIGERIA ABROAD. Her intelligence, ingenuity, determination to break any form of educational barriers really paid off, as she eventually broke every obstacles, educational-traditions in United Kingdom, UK, thereby becoming the youngest ever British computing, mathematics and language child prodigy. ANNE-MARIE Osawemwenze Ore-Ofe Imafidon is one of the youngest to pass two GCSEs in two different subjects while in primary school.

This reporter can tell you that at the age of 15, in 2005, she was admitted into a degree program by the University of Oxford. At 17, she started a master’s degree in same varsity and two years later, in June 2010, she became the youngest ever graduate with a master’s degree.

Anne, a British computing, mathematics and language child prodigy is one of the youngest to pass two GCSEs in two different subjects while in primary school. She passed two GCSE Examinations (in Mathematics and Information technology) at the age of 11. Imafidon founded, became boss of Stemettes in 2013, a social enterprise promoting women in STEM careers, and was honoured with an Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2016.

Early life & Education:

This British born lady to a Nigerian father, Chris Imafidon who is an ophthalmologist having emigrated to London with her mother. It is on record that Ann and her three younger siblings: Christina and twins Peter and Paula, who are child prodigies, thereby breaking age records in educational attainments.

Ann began school at St Saviour Church of England Primary School in Walthamstow, London and fluently speak six languages by the age the age of 10 years. She studied at the Lyceum Institute of Technology in East Ham, London, where she became the youngest person ever to obtain a qualification in Information Technology. Same year, she won a scholarship to the private School St Joseph’s Convent School in Reading, a year younger than usual.

At 13, in 2003, she received a British scholarship to study mathematics at Johns Hopkins University. At 15, in 2005, she was admitted a degree program by the University of Oxford. At 17, she started a master’s degree at Oxford University and, at 19 in June 2010, she became the youngest ever graduate with a master’s degree.

Career:

Imafidon worked briefly for Goldman Sachs, Hewlett Packard, and Deutschebank before launching and becoming CEO of Stemettes in 2013, championing the work of women in STEM. For the records, Stemettes runs panel sessions and hackathons supporting girls and young women who are considering a STEM career. In April 2014, Anne was the keynote speaker at the BCSWomen Lovelace Colloquium.

Award won:

BCS (British Computer Society) Young IT professional of the year, 2013.

Red Magazine, Women of the Year award, 2014.

Prime Minister’s Points of Light Award, 2014.

MBE, 2016: “For services to young women within STEM career