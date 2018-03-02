INSPIRING OVERSEAS:

HANDSOME NIGERIAN Genius, JOHN PAUL NWAEZEIGWE Graduates in First Class from Canadian University

* Bagged Two Major Degrees in Political Science & Economics from St Mary’s University, Recipient of ‘summa cum laude’ from college

* Honored as a Valedictorian in Graduation Ceremony

* “I have always had my eyes on my degrees to make Nigeria proud just to show that Nigerians are tops in education attainment in the world’-PAUL

* “Our dearest son has made us proud, made Nigeria proud and made Africa proud”-Mr & Mrs Nwaezeigwe (parents)

BY JOY IRIKAFE/EDUCATION REPORTER, UNITED KINGDOM & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

JOHN PAUL NWAEZEIGWE is a very godly, focused and handsome Nigerian, so passionate about his education achievement that he refused to be distracted under any guise. While many of his course mates were constantly partying, idling away, Paul would remain very focused. He graduates with a first class in Political Science & Economics from St Mary’s University Halifax, Canada.

Due to his most outstanding performance, Paul was named Valedictorian to make evergreen statements on behalf of the graduands. Not only has he made Nigeria proud, surely, he has made his family proud. Eye witness account in the college said: “Paul is a genius who had always promised he would make Nigeria in his education here in Canada. He did exactly as he promised.”

Also, Paul’s parents, Mr & Mrs Nwaezeigwe who witnessed this historic ceremony reportedly echoed: “Our dearest son has made us proud, made Nigeria proud and made Africa proud.”

As earlier explained, Paul graduated ‘summa cum laude’ from St Mary’s University Halifax, Canada with a First Class in two majors – Political Science & Economics. He gave a most inspiring speech to the admiration and loud ovation of everyone present at the ceremony. His proud parents were also in attendance to give support and witness a most memorable and significant day in the life of their hardworking and visionary son.