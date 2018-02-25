INSPIRING OVERSEAS:

NIGERIAN 19 Year old Genius, ABIMBOLA TEMITOPE ADESOLA Graduates from Cyprus University in First Class Degree in Molecular Biology and Genetics…Wins Scholarship to pursue further education in United States

* Already enrolled for a fully-funded Masters and PhD Degrees at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

* Emerges Best Overall Student of the Year

* Award conveyed to recipient by the University’s management at its Fall Semester graduation on 30th of January 2018

* “I Plan to study Molecular Biology and Genetics for my Masters degree and PhD programmes. My sole intention is to bring development research to Nigeria and make our nation proud at the end of my education”-Adesola

BY TOMIWA IPADE/EDUCATION REPORTER, Cyprus

SHE IS VERY BEAUTIFUL, highly intelligent. She loves challenges, cherishes studying at all times. ABIMBOLA TEMITOPE ADESOLA regarded a ‘genius’ by African community in Cyprus due to her far exceeding academic acumen graduated in First Class at Eastern Mediterranean University Famagusta, North Cyprus with specialization in Molecular Biology and Genetics.

Having won the Overall Best student of the Year, Adesola received the school’s management scholarship to further her education in Masters and PhD degrees at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States.

At 19 years, this highly celebrated Nigerian academic genius received a standing ovation from the school management for her good virtues, inspirational conduct and unparalleled academic excellence. The award was conveyed to the Adesola by the University’s management at its Fall Semester graduation on the 30th of January 2018.

Adesola has promised to further pursue her degrees in Molecular Biology and Genetics while studying for MSC, PhD in America. Her words: “I Plan to study Molecular Biology and Genetics for my Masters degree and PhD programmes. My sole intention is to bring development research to Nigeria and make our nation proud at the end of my education.”