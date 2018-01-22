INSPIRING OVERSEAS:

NKECHI OKWUCHI, NIGERIAN Born AMERICA’S GOT Talent Star starred in Hollywood Short Movie ‘A Mother’s Song’…Nominated for Finals of ‘My Rode Reel’ Short Film Competition

* Movie recorded in Atlanta to Houston under WOB Films

*Cast & Crew showcase natural Talents in United States

* “Video we created remains one of my most powerful/meaningful/passionate works till date. It is a short documentary film on the healing power of faith and how a mother connected with her daughter in coma through a song”-Brian C. Ezeike, Film producer

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

NKECHI OKWUCHI, a brilliant Nigerian survivor of Sosoliso plane crash in Nigeria who starred in a Hollywood short movie documentary, ‘A Mother’s Song’, which made finals of ‘My Rode Reel’ Short Film Competition’ is a story of inspiration, resilience, focus, abiding faith and focus in destiny.

Okwuchi as a lead character in the movie, had other cast and crew featured in this short documentary, so detailed, very emotional, revealing the power of faith to overcome all obstacles in life.

According to the movie producer, Brian C. Ezeike under WOB Films, he reportedly said he was so touched by Okwuchi’s survival story that he wanted to explore ways of producing a documentary on her life to inspire other people to believe in the power of belief.

In the words of Ezeike, he said: “Two years ago I was so moved by Kechi’s story I wanted to see if I could explore it for a short documentary. I reached out to her and she was open to it. I traveled from Atlanta to Houston not sure what to expect but she welcomed me with open arms along with her wonderful family. That’s how I met perhaps the most powerful human being I have ever known. To say the least I am so proud of Kechi and always think about her when I am going though my own life’s challenges. Her passion for life means so much to me and many people she continues to inspire. This little video we created remains one of my most powerful/meaningful/passionate works till date. You can watch Kechi on America’s Got Talent.

“The movie is a short documentary film on the healing power of faith and how a mother connected with her daughter in coma through a song. This is my entry into the 2015 My Rode Reel short film competition. Please search and vote for the video.”