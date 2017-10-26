INSPIRING OVERSEAS:

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

HE’S THE GLORY OF NIGERIA. DR. STANLEY OKORO is a Nigerian born Naturalized American, renowned and highly respected globally as the foremost Plastic Surgeon in the world. In United States, he has won many medical awards, cited in various foreign journals as one of the greatest successes in modern medical practice.

Okoro is an internationally acclaimed Plastic Surgeon in double board certified plastic surgeries. He offers customized cosmetic plastic surgical procedures at his private practice locations in Atlanta and Marietta Georgia. His international medical practice are located in Lagos and Abuja Nigeria. Obviously, this outstanding Nigerian possess an extensive experience in cosmetic, reconstructive surgery of the breast, body, and face.

According to recent reports, Okoro is endowed with extensive experience and special interest in Facial rejuvenation, breast reconstruction, breast augmentation, complicated breast surgery, body contouring such as tummy tuck, (Abdominoplasty), Laser Liposuction, and Brazilian buttock lift.

It is true to say that his United States Navy experience gives him an edge in facial, body contouring & reconstruction. He is a well rounded plastic surgeon with a world of experience. He was recently voted the 2011, 2012, & 2013 “Compassionate Doctor Award” by Patient Choice and he was listed in the “Guide to America’s Top Surgeon” 2011, 2012, 2013 edition by the Consumer’s Research Council of America. Okoro is also listed as one of America’s Top Surgeons in 2014.

Okoro is regarded a honest, sincere and easy to get along with. In Plastic surgery, it’s all on the details. Dr Okoro is a hard working and diligent Plastic Surgeon. He is fully certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery; being a member of many prestigious & exclusive organizations including the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), and American College of Surgeons (ACS).

Dr Okoro became a surgeon at Emory University in Atlanta Georgia, having completed a rigorous five year training program in Surgery at Emory University after graduating with honors from Meharry Medical College. After his training at Emory, he joined the US Navy and served as the Chief of General Surgery at the US Naval Hospital Great Lakes for four years. While at Great Lakes, he established and served as the director of the Breast Care Center receiving many accolades for his service to breast cancer patients. He also established and served as the director of the endoscopic and minimally invasive surgery unit.

After his Navy General surgery, Okoro proceeded to complete an additional three year training program in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio. For the records, while at UT San Antonio, he was specially trained by many famous surgeons in the most current cosmetic surgery and non-surgical procedures, which he has mastered.

For his passion for United States Navy, Okoro returned to active duty after successfully completing his plastic surgery training, where he achieved the rank of Commander, served as the Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at our “President’s Hospital”, the world famous National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda Maryland. While at Bethesda, he received the majority of Marine and Navy casualties from the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts. At Bethesda, the headquarters of the National Capital Area Breast Care Center, he established and directed the micro-vascular breast reconstruction surgery.

Okoro successfully performed countless primary and revision cosmetic procedures for these men and women. He single-handedly sustained reconstruction of war injured service men and women, while providing both aesthetic and reconstructive service to eligible dependents. He served as an Assistant Professor of Surgery at Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda MD.

He has received multiple awards, authored many topics in plastic surgery journals, and presented at several local, regional, national, & international plastic surgery conferences. He has been featured in many national and international media outlets.

In addition to his academic accomplishments, Okoro is a philanthropist and an international Plastic Surgeon, having served as the Executive Director of Imo Medical Mission, Inc, a non-profit charitable organization. He organizes and participates in an ongoing volunteer medical and surgical mission to undeveloped countries twice yearly since 2003.

Certainly, Okoro’s looks may be deceiving. He may look young, but he has a world wealth of unmatched knowledge, experience, skills, and surgical wisdom. Dr Okoro brings this vast experience with him to the Atlanta area.

He currently is on staff at ASUCH Surgery Center, Emory MidTown Hospital, Northside Hospital, WellStar Kennestone Hospital, WellStar Cobb Hospital, and WellStar Windy Hill Hospital.

Naija Standard investigation confirmed that Okoro is a member of the Cobb County Medical Society, Medical Association of Georgia, American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American College of Surgeons, Southeastern Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons, and International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. He is a dedicated family man and has been married for 24 years. He has 4 wonderful children.