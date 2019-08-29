INTERNATIONAL DISGRACE IN UNITED ARAB EMIRATES:

3 NIGERIAN WOMEN Arrested, Handcuffed, facing Trial for ARMED ROBBERY in DUBAI…Accused of STEALING Dh57,000 (N5.6m or $15,517.59) in Cash

*These Nigerians, aged: 30, 33 and 34 confessed to crime, Jumped out of the window to escape

*45 year old Iraqi victim narrates how he was swindled by Nigerian ladies pretending to be Swedish students on a dating application

* ‘We responded to emergency phone call. These Nigerian women escaped through the window and we chased them on foot. We arrested three of them and the victim identified them before taking them to Bur Dubai police station’- Emirati police officer

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

THEY ARE THREE NIGERIAN LADIES, NOTORIOUS IN UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (DUBAI) IN LIVING LARGE ON CRIMINAL PROCEEDS. THEY ARE NIGERIAN WOMEN ARMED ROBBERS WHO LURE UNSUSPECTING MEN INTO FAKE RELATIONSHIP ON DATING SITES. THEY ARE A GANG OF THREE. The ladies had been found to have stolen the sum of Dh57,000 (N5.6m or $15,517.59).

A gang of three Nigerian women are facing trial in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for allegedly luring an Iraqi man to their apartment, beating him up and stealing Dh57,000 (N5.6m or $15,517.59). The Nigerian women, aged 30, 33 and 34, were charged with robbery. A verdict is expected later this month.The 45-year-old Iraqi victim arrived in Dubai in January of this year and got to know a woman, who he thought was a Swedish student, through a dating app.

After they spoke on the phone, they agreed to meet at her apartment in Al Quoz, but when the victim arrived he was met by a group of African women who attacked him. “The apartment door opened and five African women dragged me inside and physically abused me,” the Iraqi man told the court in Dubai. The Nigerian women slapped him and asked for money. He gave them Dh1,600 to let him go, but they searched his pockets and found Dh55,975. “They were so happy when they found this amount of cash that they stopped searching me,” he said.

“I was terrified that they would kill me so I pretended to have breathing problems so they would let me go,” he added. The defendants allowed him to leave but he alerted the building’s security and kept waiting in front of the apartment. When Dubai Police arrived, the defendants jumped out of the window to escape. An Emirati police officer, who responded to the call, said: “The women escaped and we chased them on foot. We arrested three of them and the victim identified them before taking them to Bur Dubai police station.” Meanwhile, Dubai Public Prosecution charged the Iraqi victim with soliciting prostitution. He was fined Dh5,000 and deported.

*Additional report by Gulf News