INTERVIEW:

‘AJEGUNLE is the Future of Nigeria’s MUSIC HUB, the New York of Nigeria’-Daddy Fresh, multiple award wining Nigerian musician

…Says ‘I am the Asiwaju (Torchbearer) of all Ajegunle Musicians, I have dropped many albums and received a lot of awards’

* Chief Osita Stephen Osadebe, Micheal Jackson, Bob Marley Maryam Makeba, Luther Vandross, Oriental Brothers inspired me into music

* Tony Okoroji is the best PMAN President, No bad past presidents in Music Union

* Uncle P performed well as PMAN Governor for Lagos State, he should be trusted as PMAN President with high expectations, Poor mismanagement almost ruined the music union

*Assures: ‘My newest single album titled SHEY NORMAL will shake Nigeria’s entertainment industry’ BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

HE IS VERY HANDSOME, TALENTED AND SMART. HIS NAMES ARE INNOCENT ONYEBUCHI MICHAEL ONYEMUWA, a Nigerian music superstar originally from Ikwuano Oboro Local Government Area of Abia state. In Ajegunle, a suburb of Lagos and other parts of Nigeria, he is a familiar face. In this chit-chat, this highly endowed Nigerian artist who is a pacesetter in music from Ajegunle told GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief his untold story about his life, music, career and latest album. Enjoy it…

Can you take us through the height of your music career?

My names are Innocent Onyebuchi Michael Onyemuwa. I am a Nigerian music legendary icon from Abia state,Ikwuano Oboro LGA based in Nigeria at the moment. I am a multi platinum award winner, best male vocalist of all time, founding member of the group called, ‘THE PRETTY BUSY BOYS’, formed in 1988, which comprised of myself, Daddy Showkey, Pretty Okafor of Pretty and Junior, Cashman Davies and Prince Lapasto, now called Obanla Williams. We released an album titled ‘THATS THE WAY’ in 1991, with some great songs, like ‘BIGGY BELLE’…released under ‘Melody records’ in Anambra state. But due to lack of encouragement and differences in the group, I went solo. I dropped my first solo album in 1993, titled, ‘IT’S MY TURN’ which got my great city AJEGUNLE, the very first musical award nomination, that I eventually won. Also, I won best new artiste of the year and best male vocalist of the year…and not forgetting a honorary title of (ASIWAJU OF ALL ANEGUNLE MUSICIANS) meaning the torchbearer of all the Ajegunle musicians. In 1995, I dropped another one titled ‘COME AGAIN’ which won so many awards. In 1998, I came up with another one titled ‘ELERUGBERURE’ which earned me so many awards with so much exposure till date. I have released five successful albums. Right now I am about dropping some singles,EP, Maxi singles,then my full album….loving it as a successful musical artiste from Naija.

As a talented Nigerian musician, can you mention any artists that have influenced you positively both locally and internationally in your brand of music?

I have been influenced greatly by the likes of late Michael Jackson, Bob Marley, Mary Makeba, Luther Vandross, Ganeth Silk, Denise Brown, Oriental Brothers, Ayinla Omoeura, Kolington Ayinla, Dauda Epo akara,Dr Sir warrior, Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe, Within Houston…the the living. The New Edition, Jayze, Madonna, Cydi Lauper, B B D,Alex O, Daniel Wilson, Mike Okri,Sunny Ineji, Oritz Eiliki, Ras Kimono and THE PRETTY BUSY BOYD…

Daddy fresh is a household name in Nigeria music industry. Can you mention some of the great albums you have released that are evergreen in your mind?

The songs are: ‘That’s the way’, ‘Come Again’, ‘ELERUGBERURE’, ‘Thank you Jehovah’

Uncle P is presently the National President of the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN). What are your expectations from him?

Uncle P is my man, tested as Lagos State chapter of PMAN Governor, he should be trusted as PMAN President with high expectations.

Why do you think PMAN don’t have active health insurance scheme for Nigerian musicians that could cater for the artists in times of health-hazards or death?

Poor past administration and mismanagement almost ruined the music union.

Based on the arrays of highly gifted musicians in Ajegunle, many music observers strongly believe that Ajegunle is the ‘New York’ of Nigeria and future of discovery for musicians since that is the place majority of music talents abound. What do you think?

Yeah, spot on, Ajegunle musicians have done so well towards the development of entertainment industry in Nigeria, as such should be identified as the NEW YORK OF NIGERIA That’s what’s up. Ajegunle is the Music hub of Nigeria.

What music album are you working on presently?

My new Maxi single…SHEY NORMAL will drop soon and shake Nigeria entertainment industry.

What ways can you use music to change the Nigerian government policy and bring the issues facing ordinary Nigerian people into government attention?

I have always used my music as a tool or medium to create in the mind of our Government and our people the need for national solidarity which characterizes our country since independence. Also using music to point out the ills of our society which should be properly addressed and taking care of. In my songs like ‘THINK ABOUT TOMORROW as reflected on my music video on YouTube.

Looking back at various PMAN Presidents till date who have ran the music union, who among them was the best PMAN President and the worst that added no value to the lives of Nigerian musicians?

Chief Tony Okoroji is the best, hmmm,worst? Not just one

As a famous Nigerian musician, tall, handsome looking man, have you ever thought of going into modeling or acting at all?

Thank you for the compliment. I did all that and went on a break and making a come back soon.

Finally, what is your message for President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian masses at this time that the nation’s borders are still closed?

Our president should heed to the call of the poor masses. Nigerians voted him in into power on trust that he will deliver his promises. Nigerian masses should exercise patience, be prayerful,and believe that things will get better. It is a matter of time and with collective efforts, we shall all over come our problems.