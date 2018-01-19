INVISIBLE HANDS OF GOD’S MIRACLE:

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

IT IS CERTAINLY THE HANDS OF GOD, showing that there is nothing God cannot do, and that only God can do all things. TOYIN OGUNDIPE, a 41 year old Nigerian was highly favored of God Almighty has she successfully delivered a baby boy inside a plane enroute New York, United States under the guide of Dr. Sij Hemal, an American based second-year urology resident at Cleveland Clinic’s Glickman Urological/Kidney Institute and a pediatrician, Dr. Stefanie Ortolan, of Senlis, France.

Ogundipe had gone into labor about midway into her flight from Paris-to-New York, as the jet skirted the southern coast of Greenland, 35,000 feet below. Since an emergency landing would require a two-hour diversion to a U.S. military base in the Azores Islands, so Dr. Hemal recommended to the pilot that they continue to JFK International Airport, still four hours away.

Dr. Hemal reportedly said: “Her contractions were about 10 minutes apart, so a pediatrician (Dr. Stefanie Ortolan, of Senlis, France) and I began to monitor her vital signs and keep her comfortable.”

The trained medical doctors suggested that Toyin be moved to the roomier first-class section, which had very few passengers. While the flight’s air hostesses tended to Toyin’s traveling companion, her 4-year-old daughter, Amy, the doctors helped her mom deliver her baby boy.

For Toyin, she recalls being rather composed throughout the delivery, thanks to the calm manner of the two doctors and the professional treatment the doctors provided. Her words: “I was relaxed because I knew I was in safe hands. They did everything a doctor or midwife would have done if I was in the labor room in the hospital. They saved my life and that of my baby. Even better, if you ask me.”

After about 30 minutes of pushing, Toyin gave birth to a boy, whom she named Jake. Upon arrival at JFK, Toyin, Jake and Amy were whisked away by ambulance to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. Toyin was released later that day, and is recovering – with her children – at the home of friends in New Jersey.