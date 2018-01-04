IPOB ALLEGED MASSACRE IN OPERATION PYTHON DANCE:

‘WE Will Investigate NIGERIAN ARMY for September 2017 invasion of a community in Abia State’-International Criminal Court

…Vows: ‘We want to know what happens to Igbos during the military occupation of Afara Ukwu community in Umuahia’

*Letter with reference number OTP-CR-413/17 dated March 20, 2018 is Second Response

* Petition to Hague filed by Ahaoma Kanu, Nigerian award winning

journalist

* States: ‘We have opened preliminary investigations into the killings of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra’

* “Just very soon the people responsible for turning the Nigeria Army into a killer squad which exterminates her citizens will be brought to justice”-Ahaoma, CNN/Multichoice African Journalist of the Year

BY CHIGOZIE EZINNE OCHIGA/ CRIME CORRESPONDENT, SOUTH-EAST NIGERIA

AFTER IT RECEIVED A DETAILED PETITION FROM AHAOMA KANU, a Nigerian award winning journalist, the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague has indicated that interest to investigate the September 2017 invasion of a community in Abia State, Nigeria by soldiers of the Nigeria Army during a military exercise codenamed Operation Python Dance. ICC mandate is to investigate killings of IPOB members.

According to a press statement made available to Naija Standard, it states that this position by ICC was contained in a letter from the office of the prosecutor in response to a petition filed to the court by Kanu, following the military occupation of Afara Ukwu community in Umuahia in a bid to arrest the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, which led to the killing of several unarmed members of the group.

This letter which bear the reference number OTP-CR-413/17 dated March 20, 2018 is the second response by the court to the petitioner, confirmed that the military invasion and deaths recorded relates to a situation already under preliminary examination by the Office of the Prosecutor.

The ICC letter signed by Mark Dillon, head of the Information and Evidence Unit at the Office of the Prosecutor reads: “Accordingly, your communication will be analysed in this context, with the assistance of other related communications and other available information.”

Dillon stated that, “Under Article 53 of the Rome Statutes, the Prosecutor must consider whether there is reasonable basis to believe that crimes within the jurisdiction of the court have been committed, the gravity of the crimes, whether national systems are investigating and prosecuting the relevant crimes, and the interests of justice.”

He went further to say that “Analysis will be carried out as expeditiously as possible, but please be aware that meaningful analysis of these factors can take some time,” promising to provide reasons for any decision reached by the court to proceed with the investigation.

The earlier petition to ICC alleged that members of the IPOB have come under constant attack by security agencies in Nigeria including the Nigeria Army, Directorate for State Security (DSS) and the Nigeria Police leading to the extrajudicial killing of hundreds of their members since 2015 when Nnamdi Kanu was arrested on charges of treason. After the September 16, 2017 attack on his country home, Kanu and his aged father have not been seen till date fueling speculations he was being held by the state.

Following petitions by civil rights groups, ICC commenced and concluded preliminary investigations into the alleged killing of over 200 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) in December 2015 as well as opened preliminary investigations into the killings of members of the IPOB by the

Nigeria Army soldiers in October 2015.

For the records, in September 24, 2017 petition, CNN African Journalist Award winner, Ahaoma filed a petition to the ICC calling for an investigation and prosecution of the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Tukur Buratai and all members of the Nigeria Army involved in the extrajudicial killings of the IPOB members during the Operation Python Dance exercise.

The petitioner said he is very optimistic that the court will reach a decision to go ahead with an investigation because of the weight of evidence attached on a memory stick attached to the petition.

Ahaoma, a Golden Pen Award Winner adds: “I have no doubts that very soon the people responsible for turning the Nigeria Army into a killer squad which exterminates her citizens will be brought to justice. This is the second correspondence I am getting from the court and will be ready to assist the investigations as we have hard evidences to show to the investigators when the time comes. This will go a long way to show soldiers that use their weapons to shoot innocent people in Nigeria that the world is watching and justice will always catch up with them.”