JAIL DESPERATION:

‘U.K Government should engage Nigeria in Prisoner Swap-deal, I want to spend my remaining JAIL TERM in Nigeria VIP Cell’–BRITISH Born Nigerian Killer, MICHAEL ADEBOWALE cries

…37 year old of Nigerian heritage notorious in Britain for killing Lee Rigby

*Lament: ‘I am tired of Britain’s Monster Mansion’ detention HMP Wakefield

*Writes Immigration attorneys for help, advice, still serving 45 years in British Jail

BY TINA STEWART/CRIME CORRESPONDENT, LONDON & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

HE WAS BORN IN UNITED KINGDOM TO NIGERIAN PARENTS. HIS NAME IS MICHAEL ADEBOWALE, CONVICTED BY BRITISH COURT TO 45 YEARS IN JAIL FOR KILLING LEE RIGBY. He has been cooling off in HMP Wakefield detention center, otherwise called ‘Monster Mansion.’ He’s afraid his life is not safe in British prison, as he is now desperate to witness a prison-swap to Nigeria where he intends to spend the remainder of his jail term in a V.I.P cell.

A source in London confirmed that this Lee Rigby killer had been crying ever since he was brought into the monster mansion. Adebowale is now seeking move from ‘monster mansion’ prison to cushy ‘VIP’ jail in Nigeria

Adebowale, 37, is desperate to leave grim HMP Wakefield, dubbed “Monster Mansion”. He has told pals he plans to seek a prisoner-swap deal to Nigeria, where some lags live in “VIP” cells. He has even written to immigration experts asking for their advice.

Another source said: “Michael hates Wakefield. It’s stuffed full of lags who see him as a top target. He thinks he can spend the rest of his sentence in Africa.”

Adebowale, serving 45 years for Fusillier Lee’s 2013 murder was born in Britain but has Nigerian parents. The UK agreed to let certain Nigerian lags end their sentences there from 2014.

Then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson also agreed to pay for a new £700,000 wing at Lagos’ Kirikiri jail, where wealthy cons reportedly pay for plusher cells. But Adebowale’s bid is likely to fail as Nigeria rarely take cons not born there.

The UK can also veto moves that might damage faith in the justice system. Adebowale and Michael Adebolajo hacked Lee, 25, to death by his barracks in Woolwich, South East London.