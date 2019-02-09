JAILED:

27 Year old Nigerian, SAMUEL NWANKWO Arrested at Terminal 3 London Heathrow for Swallowing 67 Cocaine Wraps worth £82,210

…Stopped by Border Police on arrival from Brazil via Latam Airlines flight

*Tracked to South American country for five days, had no checked baggage with him, lied to be visiting his wife

*Peterborough Resident previously pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent evasion on importation of a prohibited Class A drug

* “Importing drugs by ingestion is illegal and could lead to lethal consequences. Nwankwo was lucky to be alive after swallowing such a large quantity of cocaine. The CPS takes the trafficking of illegal drugs extremely seriously and will prosecute those who flout drug rules”-Cindy Fayefunmi, from Crown Prosecution Service

BY LINDA OYEYEMI/SPECIAL CRIME CORRESPONDENT, LONDON & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

End of the road has come for Samuel Nwankwo, a Nigerian resident in Eastfiled, Peterborough having found to have swallowed 67 Cocaine wraps while flying from Sau Paulo in Brazil to London. He was promptly arrested, handcuffed, prosecuted and sentenced to four years jail term.

Nwankwo, 27, was stopped by Border Police at Terminal 3 London Heathrow as he alighted from a Latam Airlines flight from Sau Paulo few months ago. This man had been to the South American country for five days and had no checked baggage with him but lied that he had been visiting his wife and was short on annual leave.

A body scan at the airport revealed suspicious shapes inside Nwankwo. He was then taken to a hospital for a CT scan where dozens of concealed packages were identified inside him. Nwankwo was sent to four years jail sentence at Isleworth Crown Court and the drugs were also ordered to be destroyed. He had previously pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulent evasion on the importation of a prohibited Class A drug.

The cocaine found in Nwankwo equated to 67 ‘swallower’ wraps with the average purity of 77.1 per cent. The estimated value of the amount he had was £82,210.

Samuel Nwankwo [DOB: 25.11.1991] is a Nigerian national from Eastfield in Peterborough