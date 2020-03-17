JOURNALISM AT ITS FINEST @ RAINBOW HALL OF FAME AWARDS:

Nigerian born American Journalist, GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU Wins double media honor in a glitzy and glamour red-carpet ceremony at Golden Gates Restaurant, Ikoyi, Lagos

* Receives Outstanding African Investigative Journalist of the decade, Most Celebrated Nigerian Journalist in the Diaspora on Saturday, March 15

* Remaining award winners: Most Outstanding Legal Luminary of the year (Charles Ajiboye), African Humanitarian Writer (Mike Cerutti Osagie), Extraordinary Business Icon (Dr .Nwaorie Lazarus); African Culture Promoter in the Diaspora ( Nikki Spooner), Most Trusted Real Estate Investor (Dr.Jerry Nwakobi), Most Outstanding Female Initiator (Mrs.Olajumke Saliu), Hon .Dr.Segun Musa (Dynamic Politician) and other recipients

BY SAMSON SHOAGA/MANAGING EDITOR, Nigeria

IT WAS PURELY A-RED CARPET CEREMONY at the heart of Lagos state in Ikoyi, an elite haven of the rich in South-West Nigeria where celebrities converged to celebrate all awardees at the just concluded Rainbow Hall of Fame Awards on Saturday, March 15. The ceremony which had in attendance people from all-walks-of-life was the talk-of-town in most society circles in the country last weekend.

An hour before the event, all invited visitors and awardees were decked in unique apparels, fanciful.

The guests’ clothings were pretty flashy as men decked in black suites (tuxedo) with a red tie, while the ladies were fully adorned in adorable gown. There were lots of choice wines, while European, African and Continental dishes were made available to everyone in surplus.

According to Niyi Johnson Omogbenigun, CEO of Rainbow Media Production, owners of Rainbow Hall of Fame Awards, he stated that all the awardees were duly chosen by Rainbow’s Committee of Award Jury based on merit in the awardees’ various careers.

His words: “Rainbow Hall of Fame Award is our annual way of giving back to the society in appreciating outstanding Nigerians from all-walks-of-life who have had glorious accomplishment in their careers by using their talents to help re-brand Nigeria’s image at home and the nation’s impression in the Diaspora. Our awardees are Nigerian highly respected in their callings and have consistently been making Nigeria proud.”

The awardees are: George Elijah Otumu, American Foreign Bureau Chief for Naija standard Newspaper, a multiple, award winning reporter who won double media honor as Outstanding African Investigative Journalist of the decade and Most Celebrated Nigerian Journalist in the Diaspora. Most Outstanding Legal Luminary of the year was won by Charles Ajiboye, African Humanitarian Writer (Mike Cerutti Osagie), Extraordinary Business Icon (Dr .Nwaorie Lazarus); African Culture Promoter in the Diaspora ( Nikki Spooner), Most Trusted Real Estate Investor (Dr.Jerry Nwakobi), Most Outstanding Female Initiator (Mrs.Olajumke Saliu), Hon .Dr. Segun Musa (Dynamic Politician).

Other winners include: Reverend Mrs. Nnamso Akpan, Most Impactful Clergy Woman, ACP Tijani Fatai (Media Friendly Police Officer); Dr.Mrs.Omobolanle Victoria Oginni (Most Supportive Business Woman of the decade), Barrister Oby Egbe, a.k.a. Pink Republic (Most Consistent Blogger), Engineer Gafa Raimi Olorunseye (Most Resourceful Entrepreneur), Ambassador Lindsay Ralph, alias D’bling (Fashion Icon of the year), Sari Signature Salon, Best Hair Salon of the year.

In his own remarks, Otumu who was represented by Tracy Fletcher, a dual Nigerian-British citizen appreciated the organisers and made it clear of how the United States journalist could not make it to Africa’s most populous black nation due to on-going Coronavirus surge on-going in America.

The world is now looking forward to the following year ceremony as everyone of the awardees had a fulfilling day.

Support NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER’S journalism of integrity and credibility

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens.

To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)



