JUST IN:

Albania Sacks Consul in Nigeria, NITIN SANDESARA over Alleged $725 million FRAUD Charges…Diplomat, brother-in-law used Sterling Biotech company to borrow funds from banks in India

*Police handcuffs Cetan Sandesara as he tries to flee Albania, faces prosecution in India

* ‘Our government interrupted Nitin Sandesara’s mandate as a consul in Nigeria because his case may damage the (country’s) image and reputation’-Albania Foreign Ministry

BY SAMUEL IHIDU/SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT, INDIA

ALBANIAN GOVERMENT WOULD NOT WANT THEIR NAME RUBBISHED IN ANY FORM. Having heard of the dirty, shameful financial scandal involving their newest Consul in Nigeria, NITIN SANDESARA. He was immediately fired after the Albanian authorities have collated all the facts surrounding the embattled diplomat in Nigeria. He has been ordered back to Albania, where as his brother-in-law had been handcuffed and presently facing persecution.

Albania’s Foreign Ministry has fired an Indian serving as its consul of honor in Nigeria after learning he was wanted in his country for money laundering. A statement Monday said the ministry interrupted Nitin Sandesara’s mandate as a consul in Nigeria because his case “may damage the (country’s) image and reputation.”

Nitin and his brother Cetan Sandesara own the Sterling Biotech company, which they used to borrow $725 million from banks there and leave India. Last week Albanian police arrested Cetan’s brother-in-law, identified as H.P., 59, while trying to leave the country. He is to be extradited to India.

It is unclear whether the Sandesara brothers are in Albania, how they got the Albanian citizenship last year and how Nitin Sandesara was promoted to the consul’s post.