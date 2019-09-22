Just-in on Xenophobia:

Bribery and Corruption Scandal rocks Consulate General of Nigeria in South Africa…Angry Nigerians claim desperate people are paying 800Rands cash as ‘sorting fee’ to be enlisted on Air Peace flight for evacuation

* Called Nigeria Embassy in Pretoria at: +27 12 342 0905 but got no response

BY TINA OKONUFUA/DIPLOMATIC CORRESPONDENT, PRETORIA

ALLEGATIONS OF BRIBERY AND CORRUPTION is presently staining the successful evacuation of stranded Nigerians who are victims of Xenophobia in South Africa, as shocking details are emerging how Nigeria Consulate General office has allegedly been using a front to collect the sum of Eight Hundred Rands (800) as ‘sorting fee’ through a diplomatic back-channel to have their names listed as confirmed evacuees to Nigeria.

Confirming this allegation, Emmanuel Ayorinde, a 27 year old Nigerian undergraduate of University of South Africa, UNISA claimed that corruption being undertaking presently by diplomatic officers in Nigeria Consulate General office in Johannesburg is being disguised by some hired outside contractors in the knowledge of the diplomat as ‘sorting-fee’ for each Nigerians to pay a cash of 800Rand to be enlisted on a confirm flight for Air-Peace evacuation to Nigeria.

“I don’t know why some Nigerian public office holders takes pleasures in profiteering from other Nigerians’ dilemma. I can tell you authoritatively that there are secret lists in the Nigeria Consulate General office that are being handled by some outside contractors to collect the sum of 800Rand from any desperate Nigerian willing to be confirmed on Air-Peace flight to Nigeria. Stranded Nigerians are paying this outrageous fee already. President Muhammadu Buhari should quickly investigate this allegation as most Nigerians here are losing fate already.”

For Onyeka Anyaoku, a businessman in Pretoria, is sad that Nigeria Embassy could be so embroiled in corruption. He angrily said: “All you need to do is to visit Nigeria Embassy in Pretoria or call their phone line at: +27 12 342 0905 pretending to be a Nigerian calling to know if your name can make the list of evacuees to Nigeria on Air-Peace , they will bang the phone on you. If you visit this Nigeria Embassy physically, you will be shocked to see lists being passed around for desperate Nigerians to write down their names if they want to go back to Nigeria. If you write your name down, you will be accosted by another Nigerian contractor who will call you aside and tell you to pay the sum of 800Rand so you may have your name confirmed to successfully fly on Air-Peace to Nigeria. How long will this shame continue?”

Several attempts to speak with Consulate General of Nigeria directly or staff of Nigeria Embassy met a brickwall having repeatedly called and had no response. We still await their official response to this scandal.