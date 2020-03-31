JUST IN:

Oyo state Governor, SEYI MAKINDE tests positive to Coronavirus disease…says: ‘I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE’

* Confirms he is asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate

* Designate Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while he recovers

BY YEMI AKANDE/POLITICAL REPORTER, IBADAN

THE GOVERNOR OF OYO sTATE, sEYI MAKINDE has confirmed few hours ago that the result of his Coronavirus testing has showed that he is now positive, even though he is asymptomatic and promised to remain self-isolated until he recovers fully.

To ensure there is no break in the mitigation policy of the state, the governor immediately appointed Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force.

Revealing this in a statement on his LinkedIn page, he writes: “I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.



“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully. Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe. ”

Support NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER’S journalism of integrity and credibility

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens.

To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)



