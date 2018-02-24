JUSTICE AT LAST IN AMERICA:

Nigerian Born TEXAS Couple, CHUDY NSOBUNDU, Wife, SANDRA Sentenced to 7Months in Jail, 7Months of Home Confinement, Ordered to pay Restitution of over $121,000…For Enslaving a Nigerian Woman as Nanny, Forced to work nearly 20 hours daily without pay for TWO Years

* ‘I am GUILTY of unlawful conduct with respect to documents in furtherance of forced labor’-Sandra

* ‘ I am GUILTY of Visa fraud in respect to the Nigerian Nanny’-Chudy

*Submitted False Application at Department of State to obtain Visa for Nanny

* Forcefully collects her passport, visa and copies of her bank statement from her. Originally agreed to pay illiterate Maid $100 a month, but never paid her

* Nigerian Nanny woman works every day from 5:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. without Breaks, only eats leftovers (not fresh food), Forced to drink milk left in couple’s children eaten Cereal, Never allowed to take Hot Showers

* Nigerian Woman Rescued on October 10, 2015, after a tip was made to United States National Human Trafficking Resource Center

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

THEY ARE VERY WICKED. They are Nigerian couples who are Naturalized Americans. Deliberately, they were involved in forced labor, human slavery without having a single conscience by maltreating an elderly, illiterate Nigerian woman that they brought over to United States having lied to United States Department of State in a false visa application claiming the woman was coming to attend their niece’s school graduation in America. CHUDY NSOBUNDU and Wife, SANDRA are twin evils living in Katty (Texas), but now found guilty of their crimes, thereby sentenced to seven months in jail and seven months of home confinement, plus three years’ probation. They were also ordered to pay restitution to the woman.

This Nigerian couple plead guilty to enslaving a Nigerian woman and forcing her to work nearly 20 hours a day without pay for two years were ordered to pay her more than $121,000 in restitution.

Chudy, 57, and his wife, Sandra, 49, were sentenced Friday to seven months in jail and seven months of home confinement, plus three years’ probation. They were also ordered to pay restitution to the woman, who has not been named.

Sandra Nsobundu pleaded guilty in October 2016 to unlawful conduct with respect to documents in furtherance of forced labor, and her husband pleaded guilty to visa fraud.

From September 2013 to October 2015, the couple kept the Nigerian woman at their home and restricted her to leaving their home on two short walks a day with their children, the United States attorney’s office said.

Court documents confirm that the woman would work every day from 5:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., without been allowed to take breaks and had to eat leftovers and not fresh food, including being forced to drink only milk left in bowls in which the couple’s five children had eaten cereal. She also could not take hot showers.

The couple submitted a false visa application for the woman to the Department of State that included a statement that she was visiting to attend a niece’s graduation, the U.S. attorney’s office said, whereas her age, marital status and other details were also incorrect.

After getting the visa, the Nsobundus paid to bring the woman from Nigeria and forcefully took her passport, visa and copies of her bank statement from her. They had also originally agreed to pay her $100 a month, but never paid her a dime, court officials said.

The couple also threatened the “abuse of law and the legal process” if she did not work for the couple, officials said. They also yelled at, scolded and berated the woman for moving too slowly and failing to care for the children in a way that they wanted.

The woman was rescued Oct. 10, 2015, after a tip was made to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center.

#Additional Reports by Dallas News & Associated Press