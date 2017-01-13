Kazeem Kolade, Nigerian Man Marries British Babysitter, Denies UK Nationality & Goes into Hiding

*Emma Evans earlier married a Nigerian, Stephen Akinseye weeps in Dock, Jailed for 6 Months

THIS is not the best of times for some Nigerians resident in the Queen’s enclave, as few of them engaged in fake marriages to sit-home moms and baby-sitters just to acquire British citizenship at all cost. Only recently, a babysitter who married a Nigerian immigrant in a sham ceremony has been jailed for six months.

Emma Louise Evans, 35, wept in the dock at Burnley Crown Court as she was sentenced for her false wedding with Nigerian born Kazeem Kolade at Blackburn Register Office few years ago.

She was jailed for six months by a judge who told her the crime ‘struck at the heart of the immigration system’.

Shamefully, Kolade has since disappeared and the ‘authorities have not yet caught up with him’ the court heard. Judge Jonathan Gibson jailed Evans, who had no previous convictions. His judgment read: ‘Offences of this kind strike at the heart of the immigration system and the message must go out to all those thinking of engaging in this kind of behaviour that the punishment will severe.’

Evans, a babysitter, of Burnley, Lancashire, had never denied taking part in the sham marriage to Kolade, Burnley Crown Court heard. But she was able to convince prosecutors she did then not go on to bigamous marriage to a second man, Stephen Akinseye, who she remains married to, the following January.

Defence counsel Mark Stuart was able to produce a divorce certificate, after making inquiries with the Nigerian High Commission, to prove that the first ‘wedding’ had been annulled.

The former Accrington and Rossendale College and Fearns High student, who has also lived in Blackburn and Bacup, had denied bigamy, and also a third charge of taking part in a second sham marriage with Akinseye at Burnley.

Prosecutors said the pleas were acceptable to the Crown, after legal discussions had taken place with Mr Stuart, and further consideration of the evidence in the case. The court heard how Evans been introduced to Kolade, who had first come into the UK on a student visa in 2010, via a man named ‘Patrick’ on Facebook.

In March 2011 they met at the Victoria Coach Station in London. On February 22, 2012 the defendant and Kolade attended a notice of intention to marry interview, and they were married on July 2, 2012.

Prosecuting Neville Biddel said: “Just under two weeks later on July 15 Kolade appealed to stay in the UK, relying on the fact he was married. It was under a sham marriage and the defendant has never tried to hide that.”

Biddel said that in a prepared statement Evans claimed she felt she was being pressured into the marriage and didn’t want to go through with it, but he rejected that notion saying she had nearly two weeks to alert the authorities after the intention to marry interview but chose not to.

Mr Biddel said that according to the Home Office there were between 4,000 and 10,000 sham marriages in the UK each year.

In Defense, Stuart said his ‘vulnerable’ client had been ‘targeted’ because she was naïve. For him, Evans had never wanted to go through with the marriage and she had been pressured in to it.

Evans had never agreed to marry Kolade for money, according to Mr Stuart, although Mr Kolade had promised to help Evans financially. But he had ‘lost interest’ when Evans made it clear she did not want a sexual relationship and stopped contacting her, the court was told.

Accordingly, Stuart said his client has suffered difficulties with her mental health in recent months and had been referred to the mental health team by her GP. He said she had also had a long history with depression and low self esteem.

To Stuart he echoed that he believed Kolade had ‘still not been caught up with’ by the authorities.

As well as the custodial sentence, which had been reduced because of an early guilty plea, Evans was also made subject to a 12-month supervision order and must pay a £20 victim surcharge.