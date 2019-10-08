KISMAYO KITCHEN Unveiled in AMERICA:

AFRICA’S Most Famous Restaurant in Vermont make Waves…parades Somali’s recipe, condiments and Africa’s spicy food

* Multicultural cuisine features Samosa, Fufu, Jollof Rice and intercontinental meals

* Remains Number one African menu spot in Burlington city

* Attract visitors from African-American, African, Hispanic, Canadian and White American communities

*Ahmed Mohammed, the creative Chef behind the kitchen

* Feel AFRICA’s rich meal, place your order dial: +1 802-448-3032 or mail: kismayokitchen@gmail.com

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF who was in Vermont

Do you live in Vermont? Do you have a feeling of tasting African meal? No matter where you live in Vermont or elsewhere within United States, Kismayo Kitchen-a one-stop African menu shop is readily available to meet your taste of the rich cultural heritage encapsulated in the ever-delicious meal that you will be treated to from the ingenious hands of Chef AHMED OMAR, a quite, hospitable and hardworking cook from Somalia.

The African kitchen located on 505 Riverside Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401 is fast becoming a hot-menu spot where anyone with appetite for African meals are provided dishes as Samosa, Fufu, Jollof Rice and various other assorted food.

NAIJA STANDARD Newspaper investigation showed that the prices of the food are cheap, even as the meals are mouthful, healthy and stomach-full. While in this store, our correspondent has seen several visitors placing orders for several African intercontinental meals. You may place your African meal order by dialing: +1 802-448-3032 or mail: kismayokitchen@gmail.com

Unassuming and humbly-spoken Ahmed, the Chef and face behind the success of this kitchen would prefer that you taste the meal and rate the kitchen so you may readily agree why this African restaurant is number one in Vermont.

We witnessed communities from African-American, African, Hispanic, Canadian and White American gracing this African restaurant ordering for various quantities of food as they eulogized the outstanding success of Kismayo kitchen.

Ahmed during an interview said, “We have multicultural food,” said Omar, a 2006 graduate of Burlington High School. You can come here and have Italian food — pasta with sauce — or Somali chicken stew

Somali dishes such as chicken and vegetables with rice or pasta are flavored with cilantro, basil, cumin and cardamom. Samosas, filled with ground beef and diced red onion, are garlicky and peppery. Caesar salad is served with optional stir-fried chicken on the side, a method that keeps the lettuce cool and crunchy.

Omar, who is also a personal trainer, said he will accommodate diners with special diets. “If you want fresh, clean food, I will make it for you right away,” he said.

The menu at Kismayo Kitchen includes sandwiches, salads and panini. Customers order at the counter, and food is delivered to their table; meals are available to go, as well. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m

Also offering great administrative assistance in the shop is highly-intelligent Ahmed’s sister who ensures the latest and various additions of African meal qualities are introduced into Kismayo Kitchen amazing menu.

The sister runs Juba Restaurant and Café, Ahmed’s family’s Somali restaurant in suburban Seattle, as their mother was a chef in Kismayo, a city in southern Somalia.