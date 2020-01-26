Knock-out King:

ONORIODE ‘Godzilla’ EHWARIEME, Nigerian born Mike Tyson of Africa making waves in USA…defeats most opponents in round one

* U.S.-based Nigerian 6-ft-7 heavyweight pugilist had 17 wins only one defeat

* Fans compare him to Tyson, the original “Baddest Man on the Planet

* Began career in 2003 in Oghara (Delta state), punched his way up to the top to become WBF International heavyweight title

* Says: ‘I am ready to FIGHT for the World Championship belt’

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

HE IS A FAMOUS NIGERIAN pugilist in United States of America who has become World Boxing Federation, WBF, International heavyweight title. ONORIODE ‘Godzilla’ EHWARIEME is a reigning champion born in Oghara, Delta state. Many fans in North America now call him ‘Mike Tyson Of Nigeria’.

Ehwarieme is a 6-ft-7 heavyweight KO artist with 17 wins and only one defeat. In his 17 wins, 16 came by way of knockout. This made it easy for his fans to compare him to Tyson, the original “Baddest Man on the Planet.” Apparently, they believe that the Nigerian has what it takes to rule the world as Tyson did during his glory days.

Ehwarieme started his boxing career in 2003. Nurtured with advice and help from one Efe Okitikpe, the native of Oghara in Delta State punched his way up to the top and now holds the WBF International heavyweight title. In an interview with The Guardian.

Ehwarieme revealed that his kickboxing background has significantly helped him win fights in pro boxing.

After securing his first title, Ehwarieme is now looking forward to a bigger challenge in his career. Shortly after the victory against Ariel Esteban Bracamonte, the Nigerian boxer stated that his ambition was to contest for a world title in the United States or in any other country very soon.

“I am looking forward to a bigger challenge very soon, maybe in the next three months,” Ehwarieme stated.

In his latest KO win, the 32-year-old rising star crushed Bracamonte in one round.

Surprisingly, Ehwarieme has already been studying his opponent’s skills and attitude ahead of the fight. According to Ehwarieme, the reason why he decided to unleash the “killer blow” on his Argentine opponent was because he realized that it was dangerous to stay close to him after he felt Bracamonte’s power in the first 12 seconds

“I have known Bracamonte as an aggressive and stubborn boxer. His aim was to destabilise me as early as possible. He (Bracamonte) actually torched me in the 12th seconds, and I felt the impact of his blow. But I decided to change my pattern immediately. I realised that it was dangerous staying so close to him. What I did was to stay away and make use of my long-range. I am happy it paid off immediately for me,” Ehwarieme revealed.

In Britain, an undefeated heavyweight knockout artist also presents a strong case to become to be the next Tyson.

Daniel Dubois is a 22-year-old heavyweight boxer from London who claimed that he has the style of Tyson, and someday, he could also be feared by his opponents just like “Iron Mike.”