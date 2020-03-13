Lagos Pastor, MICHAEL NJOTEAH Sentenced to TWO Years in Jail over N2million Fraud…deceived suspect in the pretext of helping to procure Australian visa

*Defraud another victim to the tune of N850,000 for same visa offence

* ‘Offences contravene sections 287, 314 318 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015’-Prosecutor, Friday Mameh

* ‘I am not a visa agent, I collected the money from the complainants in order to connect them with a visa agent’-Njoteah

BY TIM ABIOLA/JUDICIAL REPORTER, Lagos

MICHAEL NJOTEAH, A MAN OF Questionable character who claims to be a ‘Man-of-God’ in Lagos has been indicted and sent to two years in jail for deceiving and defrauding two different people in the sum of over Two million Naira (N2million) under the guise of helping to secure Australian visa.

Njoteah, was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment by the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Igbosere over visa fraud. It was gathered that Njoteah obtained the sum of N1.3m from one Samuel Ezeoha under the pretext of procuring Australian visa for him. The convict also obtained the sum of N850,000 from one Chukwunonso Okeke, under the pretext of procuring a visa for him.

Njoteah stood trial on six counts bordering on conspiracy, fraud and stealing. The offences were said to contravene sections 287, 314 318 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The prosecutor, Friday Mameh, told the court during the trial that the convict also induced other people to visit Lagos State from other states with the intent of defrauding them, adding that the total money fraudulently obtained by the defendant was N2.1m. He called five witnesses to testify during the trial.

The convict, during his defence, told the court that he was not a visa agent but collected the money from the complainants in order to connect them with a visa agent, adding that he gave all the money to the visa agent. Delivering her judgment, the magistrate, O. Adeshina, found Njoteah guilty of the count of obtaining money under false pretences and sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment without an option of fine but discharged him of other counts.

