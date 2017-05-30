LATEST FALLOUT OF LAGOS ANGLICAN PRIEST’S SACK:

‘Akinwunmi Ambode is an Accidental Governor in Lagos State’- SAVE LAGOS GROUP

* ‘Actions of Lagos Governor, his wife (First Lady) ungodly, satanic, evil, illegal, unconstitutional, undemocratic, abominable, terrible, unacceptable and crime against humanity and God’

*Urges APC National leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Others to call Ambode to order

* Ambode Demolishes Gani Fawehinmi’s Statue in Ojota, dares Lagos State Govt on Stewardship for 50 years anniversary celebration

* ‘Babatunde Fashola, then as Lagos Governor SACKED Ambode for FRAUD in Public service of the State as Accountant-General’-group’s Convener, Comrade Adeniyi, Alimi Sulaiman

BY IFEMI OLAOLUWA/REPORTER, LAGOS STATE

FAR FROM BEING OVER the dust raised by the Lagos state government against the then sacked Anglican Priest, Venerable Femi Taiwo, as a Lagos Group condemns Ambode for allegedly disrespecting the wife of the governor, Bolanle, saying that the action of number one family in the State has revealed that they lacked decorum and humility and fear of God.

In a caustic press statement released by this body under the aegis of SAVE LAGOS GROUP described Ambode as “An accidental governor who lacked maturity to rule the state if not for the imposition of his god-father, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the last guber election in the State, urging the Governor to stop political rodomosin because he lacked political hugu-hargar to withstand the Pandora’s Box of the masses in the state.”

In this statement signed by the group’s Convener, Comrade Adeniyi, Alimi Sulaiman on the celebration of democracy day in Nigeria which was made available to Journalists on Monday, the group urged Senator Bola Tinubu and other leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State to call Ambode to order on this singular action, describing Governor’s action on the Anglican Priest as “ungodly, satanic, evil, illegal, unconstitutional, undemocratic, abominable, terrible, unacceptable and crime against humanity and God.”

Revealing how Ambode was earlier terminated by Babatunde Fashola, then Governor of Lagos for fraud which creates ‘bad blood’ and animosity between the two, Comrade Sulaiman explains: “the attitude of the Governor and his wife, shown their hatred for the immediate past Governor of the State and now, Minister of Power, Works and Housing (PWH), Mr. Babatunde Fashola, alleging that the hatred to Fashola and his family by Ambode was bone out of sacking of Ambode over fraud while in the Public service of the State as Accountant-General when Fashola was the State helmsman.”

He then advised the State government to apologize to the Chaplain, Anglican Church and the Christian Community in the State, advising the good people of the State to know the kind of person and character they would vote for as a leader in the coming guber race in the State in 2019.

In the meantime, the Civil group has also queried the rationale behind the removal of status of the late Legal Icon and social crusader, Chief Gani Fawehinmi from Ojota area of Lagos State, urging Ambode to erect the status of late Fawehinmi back to the Ojota area within three months, adding that the area and Gani’s status have been served as a symbol of democratic struggle in Nigeria.

SLG noted that failure of Ambode to erect back the status within the appropriate time and it means his government sits on keg of gun powder of human rights activists in Nigeria, urging him to act fast so as to stop political detonation in the State.

SLG warned Ambode not to be intoxicated with the cosmetic inflated projects being carried out in the state, asking Lagos helmsman rhetorically to tell the whole world the cost of each project embarked upon in the State and also requested from the governor to let the public knew the total cost being spent on the recent celebration of 50 years anniversary of the Lagos State.

Speaking further on the democracy day celebration, Sulaiman maintained that the current political class had disappointed the masses without any meaningful different from dark days of Military era, insisting that the current administration in Nigeria has failed woefully in all ramifications.

This rights activist explains to the masses not to expect any meaningful dividend of democracy from Muhamadu Buhari’s administration again as the remaining two (2) years of the administration would be engulfed by politicking, enjoying the masses in the country to use their power in the democratic setting which is their votes to vote out the complaint and excuse administration in 2019.

We shall keep you updated.