Let’s ALL PRAY:

EUNICE AWONIYI, Kentucky born lady having a Nigerian heritage, Missing…Police set out rescue search team

*Reportedly seen later in Atlanta, Georgia

*LMPD, Georgia police been looking for missing woman since May

* Described by family as 5 feet, 2 inches, 190 pounds with brown eyes

* Her last statement on Facebook claim she is ‘into a new relationship’

* Anyone with information about her whereabouts asked to call LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673), Mary Awoniyi at 678-632-1611 or Tabitha Awoniyi at 573-246-0091

* BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

HER NAME is EUNICE AWONIYI, Kentucky born lady with a Nigerian heritage had not been found since May this year. Her family members had reached out to the police to help find her. The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) had been working with Georgia police to find woman missing since early this year.

The missing lady’ family had reached out to WLKY saying Awoniyi was last seen by family on May 16. Only two days later, she was reportedly seen in Atlanta, Georgia.

LMPD said they have been working with College Park Police Department, in the Atlanta area, to find her. At this time, LMPD said they do not believe foul play is involved.

Family members ask for the public’s help finding any information about her whereabouts, including from her sister, on military leave in Korea. Awoniyi is described by family as 5 feet, 2 inches, 190 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673), Mary Awoniyi at 678-632-1611 or Tabitha Awoniyi at 573-246-0091.

The family letter read:

“Our daughter and sister, Eunice Awoniyi, has been missing since 16 May 2020. We filed a missing person report with the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) in May. We are asking for your help. Eunice is a Louisville native, but was last seen in Atlanta, Georgia on 18 May 2020. The attached is the most recent picture.

We are asking for the following:

Information – If anyone has any information about Eunice, please contact the LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673), Mary Awoniyi at 678-632-1611, or Tabitha Awoniyi at 573-246-0091. You may also email us at Euniceainfo@gmail.com . Share – We know the power of social media and need your help to spread the word. Prayer – We believe we serve a good and faithful God who sees us, loves us, answers us, and is working in all circumstances.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens.

To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)



