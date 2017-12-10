LIBEL & THREAT:

‘SENATOR MISAU: STOP Falsehood against Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police’, Others or Show Court Your EVIDENCE’-Federal Government

* ‘You have made Injurious statements against Mike Okiro, Chairman of the Police Service Commission and the Nigeria Police’

* ‘You have committed offences punishable under Section 1(2)(C) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap 17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act’

* ‘Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police engaging in corrupt practices’-Senator Isah Hamman Misau

BY DAYO OLOWOYOKU/CRIME CORRESPONDENT, ABUJA

LAWFULLY fighting to avert any erroneous insinuation and assumption in the public, Nigerian government under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has openly challenged Isah Hamman Misau, a Senator representing Bauchi Central in the National Assembly to clear himself from a defamatory allegation made against Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Mike Okiro, and the Nigeria Police described as “injurious falsehood”.

The Federal Government has dragged Senator Misau before the Federal High Court, Abuja, for allegedly making falsehood-statements against the IGP, and the Chairman of PSC, and the Nigeria Police in various newspaper publications.

Without doubt, Misau has been at loggerheads with Idris who he accused, among others, of engaging in corrupt practices. The police boss had also described Misau as a deserter, who is wanted by the Police.

In the seven-count charge filed few days ago, the Senator is accused of submitting false documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2011 and 2015 for his election.

In the charge sheet, Misau was accused of presenting false information in the following documents: “personal particulars of persons seeking election to the office/membership of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (INEC Form C. F. 001/2011),” and a similar document for 2015 election (INEC Form C. F. 2015).

Others are: “A statutory declaration of age, deposed to at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in December 2014” and “Bauchi State Health Management Board Birth Certificate Registration No: 28799.”

Misau, in the seven-count charge filed by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, is said to have, by his alleged conduct, committed offences punishable under Section 1(2)(C) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap 17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.