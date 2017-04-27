LINUS OSUAGWU:

American Varsity Nigeria’s Professor, Dean of Business School becomes Vice-Chancellor Eastern Palm University…Appointment approved by Governor Rochas Okorocha being Visitor to the University

*Holds THREE decades in academia, Chair AUN-wide Promotions Committee

*Former Professor of Marketing at Covenant University

*Pioneered Head of Department of Business Administration & Management Technology at the Lagos State University

*Involved in NUC assignments including writing of Benchmark Minimum Academic Standard for postgraduate Marketing programmes, Resource Assessment and Accreditation of programmes

*Serves as External Examiner for PhD programmes in many African universities

*His educational works dot several national and foreign academic journals

*QUOTE: “The quality of a person’s life is in direct proportion to their commitment to excellence, regardless of their chosen field of endeavor”- Vince Lombardi

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

“Excellence is an art won by training and habituation”-Aristotle

HE IS VERY INTELLIGENT, a highly cerebral Nigerian born Professor of Marketing who had his PhD in Business Administration/Marketing (with distinction) from the University of Lagos, Nigeria. His academic works flood hundreds of foreign educative journals. Professor Linus Osuagwu with 30 years standing in the academia, a former Dean of the School of Business & Entrepreneurship at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), has been appointed pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Eastern Palm University in Imo State, Nigeria.

The appointment of this University don did not come as a surprise to many Nigerians who strongly hold the opinion that this External Examiner for PhD programmes in many African universities fully deserve this plum offer.

A humble man, soft-spoken that assumes no hairs around him, Osuagwu will be overseeing administrative and academic activities at the newly established Eastern Palm University so that the undergraduates, post graduates, academic and non academic staff of this educational institution could learn from him the sterling art of great leadership.

It is true that the university is the 42nd state-owned university licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC). Osuagwu appointment has been approved by the Governor of Imo Sate and Visitor to the University, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

This god-fearing man who lives a humble lifestyle devoid of any scandal is a respected member of the academia whose academic works are being used as reference points globally in millions of national institutions and foreign colleges . It is an open secret that Osuagwu has held several academic and administrative positions, including the Chair of University-wide Promotions Committee at the AUN; pioneer Professor of Marketing at Covenant University; and pioneer Head of Department of Business Administration & Management Technology at the Lagos State University, among others.

Regarding national assignments in Nigeria, Osuagwu has been involved in NUC, including writing of Benchmark Minimum Academic Standard (BMAS) for postgraduate Marketing programmes, Resource Assessment, and Accreditation of programmes.

For the records, Professor Osuagwu joined AUN in 2008 as full Professor of Marketing, assessed candidates for professorial positions in many Nigerian universities, in addition to serving as external examiner for PhD programmes in many African universities. To his academic prowess, he is a member of several national and international professional bodies, having attended and presented papers at many national and international conferences and seminars, in addition to authoring many scholarly books and journal articles.

Osuagwu is a holder of Bachelor of Science Technology (B.Sc. Tech.) degree, Second Class Upper Division, in Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology Owerri and Master of Science (M.Sc.) and PhD in Business Administration/Marketing (with distinction) from the University of Lagos, Nigeria.

At his spare time, he listens to gospel music, jazz songs, spend quality time with his family members. We wish Professor Osuagwu the very best in this plum job because we strongly believe in him as the ’round peg in round hole’ personality rightly appointed by Governor Okorocha.

He is happily married to Caroline and blessed with two children: Francis and Oluchi.