Nigeria's Controversial Musician, NAIRA MARLEY secures P-2 Visa for American performance Tour

* Malian American fans calls him ‘Africa’s snoop Dogg’

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief

AFEEZ FASHOLA IS NOT A FAMOUS NAME IN NIGERIA’S ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY, BUT ‘NAIRA MARLEY’, IS A STAGE NAME MAJORITY OF NIGERIANS ARE FAMILIAR WITH. Incidentally, ‘Naira Marley’ is synonymous with the stage name of Fashola who was at various times arrested by Nigeria’s leading anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for sundry-financial related crimes. All the crisis seems to be far behind him now as he has just secured American P-2 Visa which permits him officially to perform and be paid on the United States soil. Interestingly, Marley’s American fans (Malians) call him ‘Africa’s snoop Dogg’ by his style of music presentation and choreography.

According to Naija Standard Newspaper INVESTIGATION, Marley is scheduled to arrive America on or before March 4, 2020, where he will be playing to a crowded fan base in swayz ballroom, 9750 Walnut street, #114, Dallas, Texas, 75243 on March 6.

Corroborating this view, organizers of Marley’s American concert tour shared with us his music playing plan which takes him making huge sums of money from Dallas as gate fees are pegged at: $40 (early bed), $50 (regular), $100 (VIP ticket); $1500 (silver table for 8 people), $2500 (gold table for 10 people).

Other sources in Evenbrite confirmed that after Marley’s successful in Dallas, he will be paying in Chicago, Maryland, Washington DC, Maryland and North Carolina.

For more enquiries on this show, contact the organizers on Twitter: @Femi_Lamerica or call: +1682-252-8777