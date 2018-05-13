LIVING THE LIFE OF A GOOD LEADER:

NIGERIA’S A-LIST Comedian, FRANCIS AGODA, alias I-GO DYE Shells Millions of Naira to build a World Class Hospital for his Community freely…Imports, Equip Hospital with State-of-the-Arts Medical Equipment from Europe

*HIS Net Worth stands at ‎$6.6 Million Dollars

*Still remains a Motivational Speaker, Social Crusader, Philanthropist

* ‘The challenges facing most people in Nigeria are the same, irrespective of our religious, political, ethnic backgrounds. We can make life more beautiful than we met it’-I Go dye

BY IRENE IBADE/ENTERTAINMENT REPORTER

HE’S HUMBLE, FOCUSED AND VERY ENTERTAINING IN HIS CAREER. FRANCIS AGODA famously called ‘I-GO-DYE’ is one of Nigeria’s most talented comedians as he lawfully make fortune from making people laugh. In giving back to the community, I-GO-DYE made available to building contractors his hard-earned wealth in the tune of millions of naira to build a World Class Hospital for free, having imported highly sophisticated medical equipments from Europe to equip the hospital.

Yet, he is not expecting a return investment in the medical project, as he believes that only God lifts any leader to help others who are behind the ladders of life. Francis is not only a leading comedian, he is a motivational speaker, social crusader and philanthropist whose good lifestyle has touched the lives of many nationwide.

Elated that he has fulfilled his dream, Francis shared the photo of the ground-breaking world-class fully equipped hospital he is currently building for his community on his Instagram page where he writes the caption: “The challenges facing most people in Nigeria are the same, irrespective of our religious, political, ethnic backgrounds which is in line with the United Nations Goal, I have commenced the building of a health care hospital in my community. This is my own way of giving back to my community. We can make life more beautiful than we met it.”

For the records, more than any other Nigerian comedians, ‘I-Go-Die’ remains the toast of reputable brands in Nigeria. Till date, his Net Worth stands at ‎$6.6 Million Dollars.