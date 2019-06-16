LOOKING UNTO GOD TO RESTORE BOY’S SIGHT:

FLAVOUR, Nigerian Music Superstar flies adopted Liberian son, SEMAH WEIFUR into India Specialist Hospital for Eye Surgery…Music-making with him taught me to be humble

Recollects how he met the Liberia blind singer at Peace Cultural Centre

* Displays confidence in the power of God to open the eyes of beloved Liberian boy in New Delhi

* ‘When it comes to music, impairments do not exist; as for me, music is spiritual’

* “I adopted Semah to prove to the world that no condition can limit you in life. I was introduced to him through Masterkraft and the traditional Queen Ruler of Liberia, Juli Endee, during my trip to Liberia”-CHINEDU OKOLIE, a.k.a ‘Ijele’ crooner

BY TENEMA JOY/ENTERTAINMENT REPORTER LIVE from India

CHINEDU OKOLIE, famously known as ‘Flavour’ has demonstrated that he is truly a good man. Not only did he adopt Semar Weifur, blind Liberian musician as a son, he has also taken him on a life-changing trip to an Indian Specialist Hospital, New Delhi to ensure the Liberian singer undergoes an eye surgery so his eyes may be restored.

Going by this Nigerian music superstar, he was fascinated by the boy’s talent, determination to see, despite his eye-sight problem. This eventually made him to adopt Semah whom he met at Liberia Peace Cultural Centre in 2017. Even though the surgery takes place in few days from today, the ‘Ijele’ crooner reportedly revealed that his music-making with the Liberian boy taught him to be humble. Sources close to Flavour explained that the ‘Ijele’ music exponent told few friends that he is confident in the power of God to completely heal Semah even as he undergoes eye surgery in few days from now.

It would be recalled that Flavour met Semah in Monrovia-Liberia early 2017 and being touched by not just the boy’s plight (sight problem) but also his talent, took the boy with him. “Adoption of Semah was also to prove to the World that no condition can limit a person as Semah’s talent and confidence gave him more reasons to get the World to hear what he can do musically,”stated one of Flavour’s friends.

In 2018, Flavour and Semah recorded five hit tracker with the title: “DIVINE” which has seen Semah performed in three continents. The artiste has since featured the young blind in his albums, helping him realize his dreams.

Flavour has said he adopted this visually-impaired young Liberian to prove to the world that condition doesn’t prove someone’s limitations. He brought Semah to the spotlight with the single “Most High” by reportedly saying that the boy is talented, deserves support and that when it comes to music, there are no limitations.

“When it comes to music, impairments do not exist; as for me, music is spiritual. Therefore, there are no limitations as to whom I choose to work with,” Flavour said. “Cobhams Asuquo is another extraordinarily talented producer and composer that I worked with on “Virtuous Woman” as part of my fifth studio album ‘Ijele – The Traveller.’ There are no bounds to creativity.”

Semah and Flavour met sometime in March two years ago, and the boy wooed the Nigerian megastar by singing nearly all of his songs, which motivated Flavour to think about doing a collabo with him. The lad’s powerful voice has given him the nickname ‘Liberian Stevie Wonder,’ and some believe he can rock any genre.

The singer added the first day he saw Semah performed at a peace concert organized by Juli Endee, Liberia’s cultural ambassador, his mind was blown away by the young musician’s vocals, intonation, and confidence.

“Working with Semah has been incredibly humbling. He is a vibrant young boy, who at a young age is very sure about himself and confident. I admire these qualities, which have made it a pleasure to work with him. I haven’t really experienced any challenges working with Semah. He doesn’t allow his visual impairment to hinder him in any way,” Flavour said.

Although Semah is now in Nigeria, he and other physically-challenged folks in Liberia represent 16% of the country’s population, according to a 2008 census report by the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS).

Flavour added: “I was introduced to Semah through Masterkraft and the traditional Queen Ruler of Liberia, Juli Endee, during my trip to Liberia last year. He performed at the Liberia Peace Cultural Centre. His vocals, intonation and confidence blew me away. Working with him has been incredibly humbling. He is a vibrant young boy, who at a young age was very sure of himself and confident. I admire these qualities in him, which have made it a pleasure to work alongside him on his first E.P. titled ‘Divine’.

“I haven’t really experienced any challenges working with Semah. He doesn’t allow his visual impairment to hinder him in any way”, he said with enthusiasm. Though he is a reputable musician of enviable pedigree, Flavour spared no words in expressing excitement and eagerness to work with unique musical talents such as Semah. “I love working with unique artistes and talents. Semah fits into this category. Music is all about evolving and going beyond the expected creative boundaries. I’m always inspired to work with such great talent.”