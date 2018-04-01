MAKING NIGERIA PROUD ABROAD:

13 YEAR Old NIGERIAN-American PRODIGY, NOELLA UKPE-ROBERTS Accepted into America’s DUKE UNIVERSITY…For Summer Studies Program

*Joins Varsity Identification Program’s prestigious Seventh Grade Talent Search

*Taking College-level equivalent course in Finance to explore marketing, innovation, effects that the stock market, taxes, mortgages and interest-bearing accounts have on daily financial decisions

* ‘Qualifying for Duke’s Summer Studies is such an amazing opportunity’-Ukpe-Roberts

* “We are so proud of our daughter. She has consistently worked hard at her academics and is extraordinarily focused and determined to make her dreams come true”-Gabriel Emegha, Ukpe-Roberts’ father

* “Each year, the Duke TIP identifies a group of academically talented students in the United States based on their exceptional grade-level standardized test scores. Only those who score at or above the 95th percentile qualify to participate in the Seventh Grade Talent Search and to take the ACT or SAT, which are designed for college-bound 11th- and 12th-graders”-College Mgt

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

SHE IS VERY INTELLIGENT, Brilliant and smart. Her intelligent quotient is described to be extremely high, which is why Duke University in United States has accepted a 13 year old Nigerian-American prodigy, NOELLA UKPE-ROBERTS into the varsity’s gifted program by offering her admission into Summer Studies.

Earlier reports revealed that way four years ago, Noella Ukpe-Roberts of Missouri City, Texas narrated adorable videos of her favorite folktale, “Lǎo Lǎo Tóu,” in fluent Chinese. Presently, this seventh-grade student had been invited to join the Duke University Talent Identification Program’s prestigious Seventh Grade Talent Search in October, with admission offer into Duke’s Summer Studies Program.

Accordingly, this highly skillful Genius will be taking a college-level equivalent course in finance that will explore marketing, innovation and the effects that the stock market, taxes, mortgages and interest-bearing accounts have on our daily financial decisions.

The school management states: “For a long time, the Duke TIP annually identifies a group of academically talented students in the United States based on their exceptional grade-level standardized test scores. Only those who score at or above the 95th percentile qualify to participate in the Seventh Grade Talent Search and to take the ACT or SAT, which are designed for college-bound 11th- and 12th-graders. Only the top scoring participants are granted admission to Duke’s Summer Studies Program.”

Elated Nigerian-American brilliant girl, Ukpe-Roberts explained: “Qualifying for Duke’s Summer Studies is such an amazing opportunity. I am hoping to gain skills in finance that will prepare me to own and operate my own animation studio one day.”

In his own view, the soft-spoken girl’s father, Gabriel Emegha said: “We are so proud of our daughter. She has consistently worked hard at her academics and is extraordinarily focused and determined to make her dreams come true.”

It is important to note that participants in the Seventh Grade Talent Search also received a variety of support services, gained access to research and other information about using their academic abilities more effectively.

The Duke TIP is a nonprofit educational organization that is recognized as a leader in identifying and serving the educational needs of academically gifted youth. Through identification, recognition, challenging educational programs, information, advocacy and research, Duke TIP provides resources to gifted students, their parents, educators and schools to help gifted scholars reach their full academic potential. For more on Duke TIP talent searches, including qualification requirements for its Fourth to Sixth Grade Talent Searches, as well as the Seventh Grade Talent Search, visit www.tip.duke.edu.

#Additional Reports by New York Amsterdam News