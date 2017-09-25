MAKING NIGERIA PROUD ABROAD:

KANO STATE Born lady, FATIMA ILIASU Graduates with FIRST CLASS in Civil Engineering…From University of SURREY, United Kingdom

*Wins Overall Best Student Award

* Says: ‘I plan to bring my experience in helping Nigeria to design, maintain roads, bridges, dams, and similar structures in developed nations’ format’

BY CHUKS IKILO/STAFF WRITER, SURREY

AT A TIME MANY NIGERIAN LADIES WOULD PREFER to study other courses outside the shores of the nation, FATIMA ILIASU has proven that whatever a man can do, a woman can do it much better. This lady stepped boldly into the terrain of ‘men’ as he outshine all men and women in University of Surrey, United Kingdom where she earned a ‘First Class’ in Civil Engineering.

Eye witness reports reveal that Fatima won the ‘Overall Best Student Award’, due to her outstanding brilliancy and performance which only a genius could attain.

This Kano state born Nigerian-British has reportedly promised to help Nigeria attain a developed nations’ standard format in economic development. A source in University of Surrey close to Fatima allegedly claims he overheard her said: “I plan to bring my experience in helping Nigeria to design, maintain roads, bridges, dams, and similar structures in developed nations’ format.“