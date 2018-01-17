MAKING NIGERIA PROUD ABROAD:

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

SHE’S A STORY OF BRAIN, BEAUTY AND SUCCESS in American Media industry. LOLA OGUNNAIKE is a Nigerian-American leading features and entertainment journalist, making waves all over United States. Due to her exceptional media talents, she was listed as “Ebony’s 150 Most Influential Blacks in America.”

Though born on September 13, 1975 in New York City to Nigerian parents, this happily married media Czar graduated from J.E.B. Stuart High School in Fairfax, Virginia, had her Bachelor’s degree in English Literature from the University of Virginia and earned a Master’s in Fine Arts degree in journalism from New York University.

For the records, Ogunnaike commenced her career in journalism in 1999 covering entertainment news and pop culture. She was a reporter for The New York Times and lead its entertainment coverage, focusing on celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Ozwald Boateng, Oprah Winfrey and writing Sting for the paper’s “Arts and Leisure” section.

This articulate journalist was a writer for Vibe magazine, contributing to the monthly music features and cover stories. Her media works were published in Rolling Stone, New York, Glamour, Details (magazine), Nylon, the New York Observer and V Magazine.

Due to her ingenious media talent, she accompanied and interviewed Michelle Obama on a tour to South Africa. Ogunnaike was a features reporter at the New York Daily News, where she covered breaking news on celebrities and entertainment for “NOW,” the paper’s entertainment section, and for the Rush and Molloy column. She was a former correspondent on Cables News Network, CNN’s “American Morning” where she also worked from 2007 till 2009.

Ogunnaike has appeared on several television programs such as NBC’s Today Show, MTV and VH1. Her quality of journalism attracted to her in May 2007 as she was listed on “Ebony’s 150 Most Influential Blacks in America”. She is currently a host of Arise Entertainment 360. Happily married to Deen Solebo with a son.