Nigerian Doctorate Student, PETER GENGER, holding two Master Degrees win Nahlah Ayed Global Leadership Award in Canada

*Scholar in Peace, Conflict Studies holds extensive experience in facilitating dialogue and peace education

*His inclination for study and practice is on the resort, entrenchment of African Indigenous peacemaking opportunities to address conflicts, development challenges in African communities, in resonance with the African Union’s declaration for African solutions for Africa’s problems

* “This award has made me realize that there is no service that is too little or too much to give. The most important thing is for one to keep serving with sincere concern for humanity. After all, there is joy in true leadership and service”-Genger

HE IS A VERY HARDWORKING NIGERIAN, with specialty in Peace and Conflict Studies at Paul’s College, University of Manitoba, Canada. PETER GENGER, a Nigerian student has emerged co-winner of the 2019 Nahlah Ayed Prize for Student Leadership and Global Citizenship.

Genger, a Ph.D candidate in Peace and Conflict Studies (PACS) holds extensive experience in facilitating dialogue and peace education, with a Master’s degree education in inter-religious dialogue from Boston College and a Master’s from the joint M.A. program in PACS, he continues to promote peaceful, responsible citizenship through his research.

Speaking on the development, an elated Genger said that he never believed his little pieces of leadership service would gain a rewarding recognition. His words: “I never thought that my little pieces of leadership service would gain a rewarding recognition as noble as the Nahlah Ayed Prize for Student Leadership and Global Citizenship. I sincerely appreciate the award.

“This award has made me to realize that there is no service that is too little or too much to give. The most important thing is for one to keep serving with sincere concern for humanity. After all, there is joy in true leadership and service.

Genger’s inclination for study and practice is on the resort and entrenchment of African Indigenous peacemaking opportunities to address conflicts and development challenges in African communities, in resonance with the African Union’s declaration for African solutions for Africa’s problems. He has put his ideas forward in significant publications and presentations like how corruption in Nigeria can be defeated with Indigenous wisdom

In Nigeria, he worked on community-building and conflict resolution initiatives within local communities among other peacemaking activities. He has coordinated inter-faith dialogue and peacemaking workshops for various groups in Winnipeg, including children’s camps, youth groups and community gatherings.

On campus, Genger demonstrated his leadership skills across many initiatives, and is currently the University of Manitoba Graduate Students’ Association’s volunteer representative on the faculty of arts research committee.

Ashley Hayward, a student of the same college, also was awarded with the prestigious prize. Commending the duo for their outstanding feat, the Director, University of Manitoba International Centre, Susie Taylor, said that both Peter and Ashley have made remarkable contributions to both local and global communities.

“Both Peter and Ashley have made remarkable contributions to both local and global communities, and we are honoured to recognize them for their commitment, leadership and passion. They truly exemplify the spirit of the Nahlah Ayed Prize,’’ she added.

Every year, the University of Manitoba students who demonstrate exceptional commitment and leadership skills and whose actions help to bridge the local and the global are awarded the Nahlah Ayed Prize for Student Leadership and Global Citizenship. The prize is named after Nahlah Ayed, a CBC foreign correspondent, alumna and honorary degree recipient.