MAKING NIGERIA PROUD ABROAD:

NIGERIAN Genius GIRL, FOLAFOLUWA OGINNI Won Best Student in WAEC at age 17 years…Quits Law Degree at Obafemi Awolowo University Due to ASUU Strike with a CGPA of 4.53

*Admitted for Law Degree at the University of Hertfordshire in United Kingdom

*Becomes British University’s FIRST Nigerian Valedictorian

*Graduates as Overall BEST Student with a perfect CGPA and score of 360 out of 360

BY TIMOTHY ILWANU/EDUCATION REPORTER, LONDON

SHE’S BY ALL STANDARDS VERY INTELLIGENT, smart, beautiful, charming, charismatic and lively with no dull moment. Being a child of destiny, then 17-year old Folafoluwa Oginni who won the overall best pupil in the May/June 2012 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC) when she scored the highest grade (Grade 1) in all her eight subjects, including English Language and Mathematics had her eyes set for the future to become the best in her chosen career.

Folafoluwa did not disappoint, as later proceeded to study Law at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife. But she quit, forced to leave OAU in her sophomore year, with a CGPA of 4.53, due to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

To save her dream, she left Nigerian shore due to the ASUU strike and made history in the Queen’s enclave in United Kingdom. She went to Britain to continue her studies at the University of Hertfordshire where she became the university’s first Nigerian Valedictorian, after finishing as the overall best student with a perfect CGPA with a score of 360 out of 360.