MAKING NIGERIA PROUD GLOBALLY:

‘We Hereby Announce NIGERIA’S Born JOHN OGBONNA EMMANUEL as Number ONE Wrestler in the World’-UNITED World Wrestling

*Retained status as Champion at African Wrestling Championship

*Another Nigerian in the 79kg category, Agiomor Ekerekeme rated third in World Wrestling behind Iranian wrestlers Rashid Kurbanov, Ezzetollah Akabarizarinkolaei

*Other Nigerians on World wrestling stage ranking: Robert Daufa rated 7th in the World in the 92kg category, Soso Tamara rated 9th in the World in the 97kg category, Welson Ebikewenimo rated 10th in the World in the 57kg category

BY KELVIN OLUWANIKAN/SPORTS CORRESPONDENT, EGYPT

HE IS A NIGERIAN, A STRONG BELIEVER IN DREAMS MAKING NIGERIA proud worldwide. JOHN OGBONNA EMMANUEL the current African Champion has been announced as Number One Wrestler in the world going by United World Wrestling, UWW.

Emmanuel retained his status as champion at the African Wrestling Championship in a keen competition held in Port-Harcourt. He is followed in hierarchy in UWW by Ikhtiyor Navruzov of Uzbekistan, and Egypt’s Amr Reda Ramadan Hussen.

Also, another Nigerian in the 79kg category, Agiomor Ekerekeme hit the world stage as he won his first African title at the continental championship. Ekerekeme is rated third in UWW ranking behind Iranian wrestlers Rashid Kurbanov and Ezzetollah Akabarizarinkolaei who occupy the first and second spots respectively.

Other Nigerian wrestlers on the world ranking includes: Robert Daufa rated 7th in the World in the 92kg category, Soso Tamara rated 9th in the World in the 97kg category, Welson Ebikewenimo rated 10th in the World in the 57kg category.

John Emmanuel, last year added to his silverware when he won gold at the Governor Seriake Dickson National Championship in Bayelsa State in March and successfully defended his title during Governor Nyesom Wike National Wrestling Championship in Port Harcourt.

He became African Champion by defeating Maher GHANMI of Tunisia by 5-2 in the final of the 70kg category at the African Wrestling Championship in Morocco in August 2017 and should be counted among the hopefuls at the on-going African Wrestling Championship in Port Harcourt.