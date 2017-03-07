MAKING NIGERIA PROUD ABROAD:

‘GOD Raised the DEAD in my House in America’-Austin Igbafen, former Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor

…Released Soul-lifting Music Album ‘Holy Nation’ that UNITES Mankind to God

*His Music Successfully break into America’s mainstream radio station

* Features Nigeria’s Nollywood LEGEND, Clarion Chukwurah in music video

*How he Relocates to United States from South Africa

*PLUS All You Need to Know about His New Ministry

AUSTIN J. IGBAFEN, IS A NIGERIAN born native of Afuze in Edo State. He is a Naturalized American, a diligent, dedicated and consistent ‘Man-of-God’, who hears from the Lord directly. So humble and easily yielding to the direction of God. Igbafen a prominent pastor who formerly shepherd Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) branch here in America for a long period is a soul-lifting outstanding musician whose song ministrations had healed millions of lives. In this interactive session with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, Pastor Igbafen bares his mind on his adventure at RCCG in United States, how God raised a dead man in him home, his music ministry, how he was able to break into America’s mainstream media and lots more.

Q: What inspires you into this soul-lifting brand of Christian music?

The Holy Spirit inspires me to proclaim His name through music and remind all men about the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Q: What are your goals and intentions of being a passionate Christian gospel minister?

My main goal is to attract and direct the attention of all men on earth back to righteousness through the help of the Holy Spirit.

Q: Your reigning music album ‘Holy Nation’ is a hit here in America and across the world, what makes this song outstanding?

The message of the song “Holy Nation” gives it an outstanding phenomenal. It is not a just a music hear and then neglect after hearing it because it carries a very unique message.

Q: Can you mention the people behind your instrumentation and how you were able to have them as your band members in America?

The names of the people behind my instrumentation are numerous to mention. However, my gratitude goes to my producer “Abel” whom the Lord chose to work with me. He connected me to great musicians from “Sunday’s Best.” This great people brought out the best in those tracks.

Q: How were you able to attract the presence of Nigeria’s huge Nollywood actress, Clarion Chukwurah featured in your music video?

Let us just say it is God’s favor.

Q: How much have you spent so far in dollars to have pulled this music project through?

I have spent thousands of dollars and I am still spending! Thanks to the Almighty God for making the provision available.

Q: At a time you said you were ‘frustrated in music’, what happened?

I kept on spending without getting any profit. However, I did not give up.

Q: Can you tell us some of your greatest moments then as an active pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God?

My greatest moments were numerous. I was able to inspire the congregation and wins souls for Christ. In addition, God performed several miracles though my ministration.

Q: How were you able to start your own new ministry?

I am following God’s instruction and He is fulfilling His promises.

Q: What are the challenges you encountered to have successfully break into mainstream America’s radio station where your music is on top chart?

Let us just say it is grace of God and not limiting God’s favor on me.

Q: You mentioned that God resurrect a dead person in your home. How did it happen?

Very long story! We (my family and I) do render shelter to several immigrants and unknown aliens that are homeless. Godwin Efoghere of blessed memory was also one of them. He was even pronounced dead in my house but God revived him for His glory. He died after he got back to Africa. Like I said, it is a very long story!

Q: Take us through your migration from Nigeria to United States.

That is also a long story but I will summarize it. After my wedding, we (my wife and I) migrated down to South Africa where we processed our green card to come to the United States. I won the visa lottery in 2004 and we migrated down to the states at the end of year 2005.

Q: Finally, five years down the lane, what heights do you expect to have attained?

No, it is twelve years now since we got to the United States. I have attained abundantly above what I even dreamt I would attain. God has been so faithful.

My famous quote: ‘To find God is to have His face revealed to You in Your heart, for God Dwells in Man. So When Life Get’s Too Hard To Stand, Just Kneel Before God! Reigning Christ Int’l Church’