MAKING NIGERIA PROUD IN AMERICA:

NIGERIAN Born United States based Journalist, GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU Elected PRESIDENT, Nigerian-American Press Association…Promises to create more fluidity for greater networking between Nigeria and American Press

* 30 Media Professionals in USA, Africa elect new leaders for Four year tenure

* Plans underway to help Nigerian journalists familiarize with latest digital media tools for Investigative Journalism

* ‘This is a huge honor for Nigeria, Nigerian Press and Africa Media’-OTUMU

* “It is a delight and noteworthy to state that this is the first time any Nigerian or African journalist will occupy this prestigious media position”-Steve Franklin, Pioneer President, NAPA, newly elected Life Patron

BY SAMSON SHOAGA/MANAGING EDITOR, ABUJA

HISTORY WAS MADE two days ago in Austin, Texas, United States when for the very first time, GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, a Nigerian born United States based journalist and our hardworking American Foreign Bureau Chief (Naija Standard Newspaper) was unanimously elected in an Extraordinary Meeting as newest President of Nigerian-American Press Association, NAPA by 30 members representing the best media publications in United States and Nigeria as media professionals.

This meeting which lasted for six hours non-stop led to the elections of new media officers to run NAPA for a limited office term of four years. These newly chosen media practitioners are: Steve Franklin, a veteran journalist, European born Pioneer President, NAPA elected a ‘Life Patron’, Robert Masare, American Correspondent of South African Broadcasting Association, SABC as ‘Publicity Secretary’ and Nina Achampong, United States Editor of Ghanaian Spectator Newspaper elected ‘Public Relations Officer. Major parts of the responsibilities of these newly elected media officials is to create more fluidity for greater networking between Nigeria and American Press.

For Franklin, he described the election of OTUMU as a major media feat, historic in African history. His words: “Ever since NAPA was established four years ago, there was no time by all 30 members of NAPA to have unanimously elect a particular individual on merit, achievement, integrity, media networking and focus. I can tell you that George Elijah Otumu in his former capacity as Publicity Secretary for NAPA ensured we had lots of accomplishments worldwide due to hardwork. It is a delight and noteworthy to state that this is the first time any Nigerian or African journalist will occupy this prestigious media position.”

In his acceptance speech, Otumu, a Multiple award-winning journalist, newly elected President of NAPA states: “This is a victory for Nigeria, a victory for Africa. A huge victory for Nigerian media, a huge victory for the power of African press on information dissemination. This new era will certainly ensure more networking between Nigerian and American media practitioners in latest media tools’ use, newest Social Media Technology in Investigative Journalism and better reportorial ways in digital media. I would like to dedicate this media appointment to journalists in United States, Nigeria and across Africa who specialize in the objectivity of fairness, balance news coverage and prompt undercover reports in Investigative Journalism.”

Otumu is a member of several media associations, which includes: ‘American Society of Newspaper Reporters (ASNE), Foreign Press Association (FPA), oldest international media association for foreign journalists in America since 1904; National Press Foundation(USA), Commonwealth Press Association (UK), World Reporters Association, World Editors’ Forum, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) among others.

Some of the media awards he has won also include: ‘MBE Investigative Journalist/Blogger of the Year 2016 (UK)’ , ‘MNA Nigerian Investigative Journalist in the Diaspora 2017(Nigeria)’, ‘Dee Dee Media Icon of the Year (USA)’, ‘MNA Society Journalist of the Year 1996 (Nigeria)’, Future Awards Journalist of the Year in Nigeria, African Editor of the Year in Europe 1998 (Brussels, Belgium)

and Many more…