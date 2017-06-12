MAKING NIGERIA PROUD IN BRITAIN:

NIGERIAN Lady, MARYLEEN ULUAKU NDUBUAKU Graduates in Distinction from COVENTRY University…Successfully completes Masters Degree program in Embedded Microelectronics and Wireless Systems

*Shines as Best Student in Faculty, Overall Student in Department

*Promised to always make Nigeria Proud every time

* “I am Happy I successfully completed my MSc program in Embedded Microelectronics and Wireless Systems at Coventry University UK with a Distinction”-MARYLEEN

BY RACHAEL IMUGBEAGBON/STAFF WRITER, UNITED KINGDOM

SHE IS A NIGERIAN. Highly intelligent and very cerebral. MARYLEEN ULUAKU NDUBUAKU is a lady that is very focused and determined to make Africa’s most populous black nation proud at all times. While schooling at Coventry University in United Kingdom (UK), she steer clear off any scandal and had her eyes fixed on coming out in flying colors.

Eventually, Ndubuaku emerges ‘Best Student in her Faculty, Overall student in her Department’, as this soft-spoken lady graduates with distinctions in the Masters degree program she just concluded in the UK.

In a rare accomplishments, Ndubuaku studied Embedded Microelectronics and Wireless Systems having graduated from Coventry University with distinctions. In expressing her joy, she took to social media to celebrate her achievement where she thanked her family and friends for the support they provided. Her words: “Successfully completed my MSc program in Embedded Microelectronics and Wireless Systems at Coventry University UK with a Distinction. Thanks to family, friends and Coventry Uni staff for all the support. Forward I go.”