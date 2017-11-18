MAKING NIGERIA PROUD OVERSEAS:

21 YEAR old NIGERIAN, UGOCHI IHEZUE Wins MISS WORLD 2017 Top Model Award…Defeats Contestants from Thailand, China and Croatia

*Stands 188cm TALL being tallest contestant in Miss World 2017

*Gets Direct Entry in Top 40 as prize for winning this round, Joins Miss Dominican Republic who won Sports event recently

*TOP Model Category is a PRIME Contest of Miss World Pageant

*Top Model established in 2004, considered a strong indicator for final results

*RECORDS: FOUR of the winners of Top Model title later won Miss World – China PR in 2007, Russia in 2008, Philippines in 2013 and Spain in 2015

BY EVELYN ABAMURE/FASHION WRITER, AMSTERDAM

AT 21 YEARS OLD, UGOCHI IHEZUE, an outstanding, beautiful Nigerian model is already on top of her career, as she recently won TOP Model Contest of Miss World 2017-a prime competition of the pageant. By her victory, she is now helping to re-brand Nigeria’s image Abroad.

Ihezue of Nigeria wins the Top Model contest of Miss World 2017, having defeated contestants from Thailand, China and Croatia who were Top 4 along with Nigeria.

This 21 years old model who stands 188 cm tall (tallest contestant in Miss World 2017) and works as a professional model now gets direct entry in Top 40 as prize for winning this round. She joins Miss Dominican Republic who won Sports event recently.

For the records, ‘Top Model’ is one of the prime contests of the pageant, was established in 2004 and is often considered a strong indicator for final results. Mostly the girl who wins the blue crown places in ‘Top Model’ round is most likely to win ‘Miss World.’

As a matter of fact, four of the winners of Top Model title later won Miss World – China PR in 2007, Russia in 2008, Philippines in 2013 and Spain in 2015. Last year’s Top Model winner, Jing Kong of China was Top 11 in Miss World finals. Nigeria is the only country to have produced a black African beauty who won Miss World – the amazing Agbani Darego.

#Additional reports by Miss World