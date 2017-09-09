MAKING NIGERIA PROUD OVERSEAS:

NIGERIAN, 23 Years old, ABASIODIONG JACKSON Graduates with FIRST CLASS in University of Huddersfield…Studied Electronic Engineering, Named Best Student

*Immediately Offered High-paying JOB at the prestigious university located in West Yorkshire, England

* Akwa-Ibom native from Nsit Unium local government vows to rebrand NIGERIA positively Abroad

*In 2014 University of Huddersfield was named the Times Higher Education’s Best University Workplace, New University of the Year at the Educate North Awards 2015

BY NSIKE IKPEME/REPORTER, AKWA-IBOM & ANGELA OSADOR/EDUCATION STAFF WRITER, UNITED KINGDOM

A NIGERIAN academic genius, Abasiodiong Jackson far away in University of Huddersfield in the United Kingdom has proven that hardwork pays, consistency and vision to fulfill life’s aspiration is good. At 23 years, this Nigerian has been positively making Nigeria proud in the queen’s enclave.

This Nigerian graduates with FIRST CLASS in University of Huddersfield in the United Kingdom some weeks ago where he studied Electronic Engineering, Named Best Student in his set.

Due to his extraordinary brilliance and academic progress, Jackson from Akwa-Ibom state was immediately offered a job at the prestigious university located in West Yorkshire, England to the tune of hefty salary.

University of Huddersfield was established in 1852. In 2013, the university was offered the award of university of the year. In 2014 the University was named the Times Higher Education’s (THE) Best University Workplace. The University was the New University of the Year at the Educate North Awards 2015.