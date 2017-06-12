MAKING NIGERIA PROUD WORLDWIDE:

NIGERIAN Physically Challenged Lady, ALICE OLUWAFEMIAYO Makes HISTORY, Breaks WORLD Record as a WEIGHTLIFTER in MEXICO…Defeats earlier women’s +86kg record at the World Para Powerlifting Championships

*Wins Power After Lifting 140kg in her first three attempts

*Fourth Attempt outshines former Record in 2014 by lifting 145kg

* Tells Paralympic website: “I feel very happy, it was not something I was expecting”

* “I believe that Nigeria are the best in powerlifting in the world. The first event of the competition and we have a world record already broken”-National coach, Feyisetan Are

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

TRULY SHE HAS SHOWN that physical disability is not an excuse for anyone to attain his or her dream aspiration in life. Her name is ALICE OLUWAFEMIAYO, a Nigerian lady who never allow her physical challenges to slow her down under any circumstance. She’s broken the record, having won gold at the World Para Powerlifting Championships, making Nigeria proud.

Reports indicate that Alice stands out after lifting 140kg in her first three attempts and on fourth attempt defeats former record in 2014 by lifting 145kg of weight.

Alice broke the women’s +86kg world record at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Mexico. She broke the earlier world record in the category – set by her compatriot Loveline Obiji in 2014 – by lifting 145kg. The Nigerian team have 11 powerlifters in Mexico.

Though Obiji did not compete in the event. China’s Feifei Zheng (130kg) claimed silver at her first major international competition, while Egypt´s 2010 world champion Geehan Hassan (125kg) completed the podium finish.

In Alice words: “I feel very happy, it was not something I was expecting,” Oluwafemiayo was quoted as saying by paralympic.org.” Other Nigerians will be in action today in other categories.

For National coach, Feyisetan Are, he said the lifters would win more medals at the competition, “I believe that Nigeria are the best in powerlifting in the world. The first event of the competition and we have a world record already broken. Nigerians should expect more from the lifters in Mexico because they are capable of doing so,” he told our correspondent.”