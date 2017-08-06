MANCHESTER TERRORISM:

‘TERROR Attack on Anywhere is an Attack on all Humanity’-Goodluck Jonathan, Former President of Nigeria

* ‘These attacks are another grim reminder that civilized nations must stand together against terror. We must unite to stamp out this menace’

* ‘The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation will continue to be at the forefront of advocating for global peace and for a world without terror’

* ‘All Nigerians are brothers and sisters born from the womb of mother Nigeria’

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

REGARDING THE TERRORISTS’ ATTACK that happened in Manchester, United Kingdom recently, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, a former President of Nigeria have stated that all hands must be on the deck to wipe out terror, since an attack on anywhere in the world is an attack on all humanity.

Stating this message on his Facebook timeline, the Bayelsa born Nigerian explains: “As one who fought terrorism, my thoughts go out to victims of the brutal and shocking acts of terror being reported from London. These attacks are another grim reminder that civilized nations must stand together against terror. We must unite to stamp out this menace. My conviction which is my mantra is that terror attack on any where is an attack on all humanity.

“The British people showed much solidarity with the people of Nigeria as we struggle with terrorism and I will ever be grateful to them. The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation will continue to be at the forefront of advocating for global peace and for a world without terror, an idea that is realizable, if not in our life time, then in the lifetime of our children.”

On why Nigerians should see themselves as one big family, Jonathan said “Every Nigerian citizen has an inalienable right to reside in any part of Nigeria. As Nigerians, we should all tailor our thoughts, actions and utterances to promote this and other rights. We are all brothers and sisters born from the womb of mother Nigeria. There are no still births or unwanted births from our mother. We are all one and equal and it is the responsibility of all men of goodwill to appeal for calm and unity in our beloved country Nigerians. GEJ.”