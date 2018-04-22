MANSLAUGHTER CONVICTION IN BRITAIN:

‘We Have Donated over £200,000 to Help Nigerian Doctor, DR. HADIZA BAWA-GARBA Appeal Manslaughter Conviction’-BRITISH MEDICS

…’We are practitioners coming from diverse areas of the profession saying that the case of UK-based Nigerian doctor, Dr. Hadiza Bawa-Garba, is an exception’

*She needs to Appeal the decision of the UK’s General Medical Council to strike her name out of the medical register

* Earlier found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence in 2015 over the death of six-year-old Jack Adcock

*Friends set up crowdfunding campaign which attracts over £200,000. The fund was set up to help Hadiza cover the huge expenses she would need to incur to effectively fight her case

* ‘I am overwhelmed with gratitude. I am planning to employ a top legal team to reassess the GMC’s decision and also the criminal conviction’-HADIZA

DR. HADIZA BAWA-GARBA IS A HIGHLY RESPECTED NIGERIAN Born British certified medical doctor in United Kingdom. Though earlier convicted by the United Kingdom court for manslaughter due to the position taken by UK’s General Medical Council as it later turned out that plans are underway by this same medical body to strike her name out of the medical register.

For her untainted virtues, professional medical expertise, a group of people are presently standing up stoutly for someone convicted of a criminal offence, but that’s exactly what some British medical practitioners are doing.

These practitioners from diverse areas of the careers are saying that this case involving UK-based Nigerian doctor, Dr. Hadiza Bawa-Garba, is an exception.

As such, they are going all out for her including providing financial support to enable Hadiza appeal her criminal conviction and the decision of the UK’s General Medical Council, GMC to strike her name out of the medical register.

British government claimed Dr Hadiza Bawa-Garba was found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence in 2015 over the death of six-year-old Jack Adcock. Thereafter, GMC, who had previously placed her on a 12-month suspension after the ruling, later struck her out of the medical register, which means she cannot practice medicine in Britain anymore.

Carefully, looking at lack of fairness in the matter and claiming that Hadiza is being used as a scapegoat for a mistake which has its root in the operation of the UK’s medical services and its attendant pressure, some of her colleagues across the country have launched a crowdfunding campaign which has attracted over £200,000. The fund was set up to help Hadiza cover the huge expenses she would need to incur to effectively fight her case.

In her words of appreciation, Hadiza said: “I was overwhelmed with gratitude. I am planning to employ a top legal team to reassess the GMC’s decision and also the criminal conviction.

