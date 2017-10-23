MEDIA Retirement PLANS for ‘MIRACLE MAN OF REUTERS’:

‘ I Want to be a CAREER DIPLOMAT for NIGERIA in Europe or Republic of Ireland’-NIYI BABADE, Al-jazeera Award winner, International Journalist, Documentary Filmmaker

…Earlier worked for Cables News Network, Associated Press and other international media platforms

*Highly respected in Reuters for Breaking News, Investigative Journalism

*Presently Producing/Directing OPDAT TV News, Dublin

* ‘I want to use my profound International media experiences to celebrate Nigeria in good light to the West and eastern blocs’

* ‘My appointment as an Ambassador will surely enhance and bring positivity to Nigerians in every sphere of life’

* ‘No More Delays in Nigerian e-Passport Issuance or Renewals Abroad’

* ‘President BUHARI tried in Foreign Policies, Returning Nigeria positively to Honor in International Community’

HE IS A FAMILIAR FACE IN NIGERIA. His name rings bell in Africa and Republic of Ireland primarily due to his professionalism in undercover news reportage and Investigative Journalism. In this Interactive chat with GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU, FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES for Naija Standard Newspaper, NIYI BABADE, a seasoned news-reporter formerly with Reuters, Cables News Network, AFP and other International Media Platform talks about his ‘Aspiration for Career Diplomacy as his Media Retirement Plans, How he Intends to help Re-brand Nigeria’s Image Abroad, How he intends to Retire from his Successful Media job and other matters

Q: What inspired your Ambassadorial ambition for Nigeria?

I will take my queue from the Yoruba proverbs that says: “When crying, we seldom see.” My grand father started the journey for me years back as a little boy, when ever I go to see him he will always pray this way: “You will become an ambassador and you will go to New Zealand.” He probably believed New Zealand was the only country that existed or was doing well during the period in question. So I had to live my grandfather’s dream so he can be proud of his grand son. I want to be a career diplomat that was why I went back to college to study the course. I could have cut corners and lobby for political posting since it would have just meant aligning with one political god-father and lobby for diplomatic posting.

The second thing that inspired me was my love for standing to address people especially people of high intellect and standard. While they listen, you can see that anytime I am invited to deliver lectures at the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information no matter how long my address takes I always remain on my feet to catch the attentions of the student with my gesticulations and body movement. The 3rd reason was to be able to correct some of the erroneous impression the Western world have about Nigeria as an international journalist who knows the meaning and importance of advocacy, image laundering and propaganda to a country, I want to use these instruments to portray Nigeria in good light to the West and eastern blocs.

Q: What impact do you think your Ambassadorial appointment will have on Nigeria?

I have been on the International scene as an international journalist for decades I know how best to relate with the international communities in getting them to impact and contribute meaningfully towards the wellbeing of developing nations in which Nigeria is a part of. My appointment will surely enhance and bring positivity to Nigerians in every sphere of life.

Q: How are you getting prepared for your Ambassadorial plans?

I am highly prepared and I am not relenting. To show the level of my seriousness, I have gone back to the University to add another degree in International Diplomacy to my existing certificates. I am also in diplomatic talks with stake holders in the field, so I can say I am really ready and fully prepared for the great task ahead.

Q: So what are you studying presently and how long will the course last?

I am currently studying History and Diplomatic Studies in the University. I enrolled exactly four years ago starting from year two so I can know and be well informed with the rudiments of international relations and diplomacy. I want to be able to argue, defend and submit proposal to the world that no one will query my competence just like no one can doubt my competence in the area of Journalism. This was why I went to start the course. I could have studied it at postgraduate level.

Q: Which of the countries do you think your Ambassadorial appointment will be effected?

Any country in Europe will be welcomed but with preference to Republic of Ireland.

Q: How do you think your outstanding media accomplishments may contribute to your success as a Diplomat in the making?

I have said it that I am a fulfilled journalist of International repute which will surely help to enhance and boost my success as a diplomat of repute. I am presently the Producer and Director for OPDAT TV News, Dublin.

Q: If eventually made Nigeria’s Ambassador to any European country, what will be your area of concentration?

My area of concentration will be towards bringing better life to Nigerians, advocating for the West to better assist the lots of Nigeria and promulgate good image for this giant of Africa called Nigeria.

Q: How do you ensure Nigeria’s e-passport acquisition or renewals are made possible faster?

The issue of e-passport will be delineated upon for fast issuance without delay as it is done in other climes. In Europe it takes about five days to get it posted to your mail box or your house address after you must have met all requirements. These are some of the new system I will advocate for as a vibrant, young and upwardly mobile diplomat. Delays will surely become a thing of the past.

Q: What steps will you take to better help Nigeria’s image re-branding Abroad?

I have said it earlier I will continually propagate the image of Nigeria with several advocacies and unrelenting involvement of Nigerians in international discuss overseas.

Q: As an aspiring Nigeria’s Ambassador, how will you rate President Muhammadu Buhari administration in the area of Diplomacy and Foreign Direct investment?

Buhari has really tried on his foreign policies and some of his activities has put Nigeria back where it belong in the international community. Nigeria today is one of the highly respected in the international community. People may not know this that was why lay men condemned his regular visit Overseas, not knowing it is a status symbol for Nigeria.

Another imppotant one was when the president was in the hospital in the United Kingdom and the aircraft that took him down there was parked waiting for him for over a hundred days in the diplomatic realm. That was a status symbol that could not be overlooked if after dropping off the president the airplane had left he would have meant that Nigeria is so poor in the eyes of the world but keeping it there brought more prestige to Nigeria in the eyes of the world. So give it to Buhari, Nigeria is highly respected now in the International scene. I am also positive on his investment drive as in every of his visits Overseas, he advocates for investors to come and invest in Nigeria and at the same time the West to help in returning Nigeria’s stolen money stacked Abroad.

Q: What advise do you have for President BUHARI to further help the nation in the area of International diplomacy with other nations across the world?

I will advice Buhari not to relent in his stand but intensify his effort in advocating for other nations of the world to partner with Nigeria in the area of International diplomacy.

Q: Finally, your advise for struggling Nigerian families in face of the present economic harsh realities accompanied by inflation?

Nigerians should please keep hope alive as the government is trying frantically to bring succor to their faces by improving the economy and result to a better Nigeria where everything is functional. Not forgetting my diplomatic talk with Ambassador Amobi in dublin when he was the Nigerian ambassador to Republic of Ireland.