HE’S a genius by all standards. From childhood into adulthood, DR CHUKWUEKA ONYEWU stands out. In the area of medicine in the United States, his deep knowledge, experience and expertise in Maryland, where he chairs Jamachi Plastic Surgery, is best to none. He is being celebrated daily as the most famous, American born prominent Plastic Surgeons of all times with a Nigerian heritage. No wonder, his company located at 8714 Georgia Avenue, Maryland has become a Mecca-of-sort in the United States of America.

Dr. Onyewu has emerged on the medical scene as one of the nation’s leading plastic and reconstructive surgeons. He is committed to excellence in his craft, respected by his colleagues and heralded by his patients as an outstanding medical professional.

Onyewu, aka the ‘Real Dr.O.’ is a seasoned professional who has successfully performed thousands of procedures on trusting patients seeking to enhance their beauty, correct defects, or improve function. Dr. Onyewu has emerged on the medical scene as one of the nation’s leading plastic and reconstructive surgeons.

Born in Washington, DC, Dr. Onyewu graduated from Boston University Cum Laude at the age of 19. He then attended Boston University School of Medicine as a Commonwealth Scholar, graduating in 1990. He completed his General Surgery residency at Howard University Hospital under Dr. Lasalle Leffall earning both Intern of the Year and Chief Resident of the year awards.

He then completed his Plastic Surgery fellowship at Georgetown University Hospital under Dr. Scott Spear, past president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Onyewu became a diplomat of the American Board of Surgery in 1997.

This cerebral specialist, possesses a special interest in body sculpting using liposuction and fat transfer and breast surgery, including augmentations, reductions, lifts, and reconstruction for breast cancer.

He is also passionate about helping those less fortunate, co-founding Sustainable International Medical Missions (SIMMS), a non-profit organization the has done over 19 free medical missions in Africa including missions to Sudan, Cameroon, and Nigeria. M.D., Boston University School of Medicine (1990), B.A., Biology, Boston University (1986)

Residences:

Onyewu had Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Georgetown University Hospital (1996-1998), General Surgery, Howard University Hospital (1990-1995). He converse easily in Spanish and language English and Spanish languages fluently.

Awards:

Humanitarian Award, Nigerian Entertainment Awards (2011)

Light Bearer Award, African Women Cancer Awareness Association (2009)

ASA-USA Service Award, Anambra State Nigeria (2009)

Pro Bono Health Care Award, The John Carroll Society (2004)

Chairman’s Award for Superior Clinical and Academic Skills in the Department of Surgery, Georgetown University Hospital (1991)

Commonwealth Scholar, Boston University (1984-1990)

Modular Medical Integrated Curriculum Award, Boston University (1984-1986)

First Prize, Phillip Howard Davis Memorial Essay Competition (1982)

Community work:

Chairman of the Board, African Women Cancer Awareness Center

Philanthropic work:

Co-Founder, Sustainable International Medical Missions

Senior Resident, Triennial Cleft Palate Team (Dominican Republic)

Breast Cancer Awareness Advocate, Anambra State Association

Office location: Jamachi Plastic Surgery, 8714 Georgia Avenue

Silver Spring, MD 20910

info@jamachi.com

301-276-4691

