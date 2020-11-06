MIRACLE, GOD CAN DO ALL THINGS!

Nigerian couple delivers twins through IVF after 43 years of waiting upon God for fruit of the womb…had babies at Lagos University Teaching Hospital

* earlier fertility doctors warned couple the pregnancy would be dangerous, had a a cesarean at 37 weeks

* Medical doctors found pre-cancerous cells of the cervix during a routine test

* Spent chunk of her £250,000 National Lottery winnings on IVF treatment and fell pregnant

* Dr Adeyemi Okunowo, who delivered the babies, described the birth as a ‘miracle’

BYGEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

Their lives are full of testimonies of the Lord’s goodness. They are Nigerian couples, godly, who had been childless for 43 years but never gave up on the promises of God to give them children. Margarett Adenuga and her husband Noah finally their success via IVF with the birth of their twins at Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

The fertility doctors who treated them warned the couple the pregnancy would be dangerous for Margarett, however they pressed ahead regardless. Lagos University Teaching Hospital, did not carry out the IVF, but monitored her condition until she decided to have a cesarean at 37 weeks.

Noah said he previously travelled to the United Kingdom with his wife to undergo a procedure It is not clear whether they received their latest round of IVF in Britain. It comes after a lottery-winning NHS nurse who survived a cervical cancer scare gave birth to a miracle IVF baby, paid for with her winnings.

Dr Adeyemi Okunowo, who delivered the babies, described the birth as a ‘miracle’.

For the records, Rebecca Brown pocketed a life-changing £250,000 when her Mirror-reading family syndicate won the £1million jackpot in August 2016. But she was left devastated two years later when doctors found pre-cancerous cells of the cervix during a routine test.

Rebecca, 39, was told if she wanted children she should have them “sooner rather than later” amid hysterectomy fears.

So she decided to spend a chunk of her National Lottery winnings on IVF treatment – and fell pregnant after two rounds.

