MORE TROUBLE OVER ALLEGED RAPE:

Pastor Fatoyinbo’s International Traveling Passport Seized; House, Office Searched…as Congregation abandons church in droves

* Secured bail after making available two level 16 officers with landed property in Abuja

*Embattled ‘man-of-God’ report daily to Police HQ on a daily basis

* ‘We are gathering strong evidence of rape against the COZA Pastor’-Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department

BY TOMIWA ORIYOMI/CRIME REPORTER, ABUJA & SAM IKADE/RELIGIOUS REPORTER, LAGOS

EMBATTLED GENERAL OVERSEER of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, and Senior Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is obviously facing much higher trouble than envisaged in his on-going alleged rape saga involving Bukola Dakolo, the wife of a top Nigerian music star, Timi. Crack detectives from the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja have stepped up thorough combing of any activity relating to the ‘man-of-God’ involvement in the rape allegation.

Detectives from FCID investigating the alleged rape against Fatoyinbo, Wednesday, conducted a search on the residence and office of the embattled pastor in Abuja, even as as Daily Sun, exclusively gathered that the Police have seized the international passport of Fatoyinbo, as part of the bail conditions granted to the pastor. Fatoyinbo was also made to provide two level 16,officers with landed property in Abuja, before he was allowed to be taken on bail.He is, however, told to be reporting to the FCID, on a daily basis until investigation is concluded. The COZA pastor, who attended another round of interrogation Wednesday, has been released to go home at the time of filing this report.A source told Daily Sun that part of the investigation that took place on Wednesday was a search on the home of the pastor and his office by detectives.

According to source, “the home of the pastor and his office were searched today by detectives investigating the matter, but I cannot tell you what they found. But definitely, they were looking for incriminating documents and other evidences that were revealed by witnesses during the discreet investigation conducted in the matter.

“Also part of the bail conditions given to pastor Fatoyinbo is that he provides two level 16 officers who have landed property in Abuja, and that his international passport to be deposited with the police which he has done,” the source said.

Meanwhile, information reaching Naija Standard Newspaper confirmed that several members of the congregation are now leaving COZA church in droves. Speaking with Toyin Olowojoba, an Usher in the sanctuary, she said: “Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is a disgrace to the Christian community and a huge stain to the body of Jesus Christ. How could he commit such a tragedy, yet feigning innocence. Many of us have been watching our General Overseer’s actions and at this point felt, he had lied. We are leaving”.

For Kemi Johnson, a choir member in the church, this is a very sad time for COZA: “How can he absolve himself when many of us know he is very close to most female members, whether single or married. The police should investigate him very well. Or he thinks he can get away with it? This is the beginning and end of COZA-I promise you”.