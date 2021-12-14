Multi-million-dollar Fraud:

F.B.I arrests Nigerian-American celebrated doctor, PATRICK NWAOKWU for selling Fake Nursing Transcripts, L.V.N; Medical/Certified Nursing Aide certificates to Unqualified Immigrants in Northern Virginia

… Suspects accused of selling fraudulent transcripts, diplomas, listing courses/ grade, loses Medical License; drive expensive auto mobiles

*“A Nigerian-American doctor, Patrick Nwaokwu, his associates Musa Bangura and Johanah Napoleon face charges of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud; conspiracy to commit false statements relating to health care matters, and false statements relating to health care matters”-Court documents

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Editor

HE’S NOTORIOUSLY KNOWN in the whole of Northern Virginia as a successful medical doctor. Dr. PATRICK NWAOKWU, a Nigerian born Naturalized American has ruined his career, life, and future in trying to get-rich-quick and cut corners so he could maintain his high-class lifestyle meant only for the elite in the society. Meanwhile, the real source of his exquisite lifestyle has been unraveled by eagle-eye trained officers of Federal Bureau of Intelligence, F.B.I, who after a thorough investigation arrested Patrick for defrauding United States government and bilking unqualified immigrants of huge sims of money by awarding them various medical certificates unjustly.

FBI nabbed Patrick in hideout for his involvement in multimillion-dollar healthcare fraud. The 50-year-old suspect was arrested on July 9, barely 24 hours after the U.S. issued a warrant of arrest on July 8.

The medical doctor alongside his associates, Musa Bangura and Johanah Napoleon face charges for “conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud; conspiracy to commit false statements relating to health care matters, and false statements relating to health care matters,” court documents quoted by Peoples Gazette. The trio was accused of selling fraudulent transcripts and diplomas, listing courses which unqualified individuals purportedly took as well as their grades. The nurses were subsequently employed at various healthcare facilities in Maryland.

According to the document, the FBI in 2019 received information that Nwaokwu and Bangura created illegal transcripts and certificates through a privately-owned nursing school (Nursing School 1) in northern Virginia.

Other investigation by Naija Standard Venter for Investigative Journalism, NSNCIJ, revealed that Patrick lavished millions of dollars on state-of-the-art vehicles in his car garage including Lamborghini, Mercedes Benz, Bentley and Acura brands.

