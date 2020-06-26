MURDER IN QUEEN’S ENCLAVE!

ALExANDER KAREEM, 20-year-old Nigerian brother of controversial Met police officer who appeared on Nigerian Big Brother shot dead on London street…deceased screamed ‘help me’ as he lay on the ground before a passer-by attempted to perform CPR

* Paramedics arrived to treat victim, pronounced dead shortly after

* Family members in distraught, no arrest made at press time

* A white Range Rover seen in the area before the shooting later found burnt out being traced by police as ‘a key line of inquiry’

* “Alexander was killed by gunshots to his chest and abdomen while he was walking home after visiting a shop around 12.40am”-Post-mortem conclusion

* “I heard shots and somebody calling help me, help me. I called the police and watched the nearby scene from a window. I saw a man laying in the street, sort of in the gutter in front of the bus stop, and several cars had stopped and the people were trying to help and one of them was trying to give CPR. I was laying in bed at about 12:30am when I heard two or three gunshots before Mr Kareem was found”-Eye witness account

BUT FOR 69-year-old resident in Shepherds Bush, who did not want to be named, an eye witness who claimed she witnessed three gunshots pumped into Alexander Kareem, a bubbling Nigerian born British teenager that sniffed life out of him on the streets of London, it would have been difficult to investigate this brutal murder of the brother of the controversial Met police officer who appeared on Nigerian Big Brother, now heartbroken.

The death of a 20-year-old man in London has left a controversial Met police officer who appeared on Nigerian Big Brother depressed. Alexander was shot near his family home in Shepherd’s Bush, West London, on Monday June 8.

The victim who is the biologic brother of 29-year-old Khafi Kareem whose appearance on Nigerian big Brother sparked controversy last summer after her bosses denied her permission to go on the show.

It is reported that Alexander screamed ‘help me’ as he lay on the ground before a passer-by attempted to perform CPR. Paramedics arrived to treat Alexander, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

For the record, his sister Khafi, who lives in Hammersmith, West London, became a social media star after spending 77 days in the Nigerian big Brother house last year. PC Kareem was evicted from the show in which she formed a relationship with Ekpata Gedoni, 31, and allegedly had sex.

The Met publicity poster girl now has 1.2million followers in Instagram and is on restricted duties while the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards investigates her controversial appearance on the reality television show.

A post-mortem concluded that Alexander was killed by gunshots to his chest and abdomen while he was walking home after visiting a shop around 12.40am.

PC Kareem joined the police after a 16-year-old friend was stabbed to death. A white Range Rover, seen in the area before the shooting and later found burned out nearby, is being traced by police as ‘a key line of inquiry’.

Detectives would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured either the shooting or the Range Rover on dash cam. No arrests have yet been made. The investigation is the 50th murder probe in the capital this year.

The Met said: ‘We are not prepared to discuss,’ when asked about the victim’s link to PC Kareem.

A 69-year-old resident in Shepherds Bush, who did not want to be named, said she was laying in bed at about 12:30am when she heard ‘two or three’ gunshots before Mr Kareem was found.

‘I heard shots and somebody calling ‘help me, help me’,’ she said. The woman called the police and watched the nearby scene from a window.

She said: ‘I saw a man laying in the street, sort of in the gutter in front of the bus stop, and several cars had stopped and the people were trying to help and one of them was trying to give CPR.’

Naija Standard newspaper reportedly gathered Alexander’s family members are in distraught.

They said: ‘They are all good people. His sister Khafi spreads positivity through her YouTube account. She wakes up and prays for people at 7.30 every morning.

“Alex’s brother is trying to get back from Australia to grieve with the rest of his family, his mum is completely devastated.”

People paid respects at the site of the shooting by leaving bouquets, a bottle of brandy and a crucifix.

