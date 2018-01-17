MUSIC & AWARENESS CELEBRATION in AMERICA:

BOB MARLEY ‘Resurrects’ at 2ND ANNUAL KAYA Festival 2018 in CALIFORNIA…Goal is to Educate, Inspire, Encourage positive public awareness of vast medical and industrial potential of cannabis

*Tickets on SALE from January 18, 2018 visit:http://kayafestivals.com/, Marley Foundation writes Naija Standard Newspaper

*Events hold April 28 and 29 at the NOS Events Center at 689 S E Street in San

Bernardino, California 92408

* Why Press Statement was released on Martin Luther King Jr. Day being half a

century since the great Freedom Fighter’s passage

* “What we really try to emphasize is education before recreation—to get one to learn about the medical uses, the industrial uses, the environmental benefits, the healing potential of the plant. And to ask why really is there such a fight against this plant?”-Festival founder Stephen “Ragga” Marley

* Stephen Marley and his brothers Ziggy, Damian, Julian, Ky-Mani will return for a second historic performance, along with their father’s contemporary, reggae legend Toots Hibbert & The Maytals

*QUOTE: “Wake up and turn me loose, Bob Marley sang on the title track of his classic album ‘Kaya,’ released exactly 40 years ago this spring”

KING OF REGGAE MUSIC, BOB MARLEY is expected to ‘resurrect’ and come alive on April 28, 29 in celebration of the 2nd Annual Kaya Festival in California, United States to emphasize the education before recreation, learn about the medical uses, industrial uses, environmental benefits, the healing potential of the plant-cannabis.

According to the press statement signed and sent to Naija Standard Newspaper by the Foundation Media group, it states that “Wake up and turn me loose,” Bob Marley sang on the title track of his classic album ‘Kaya,’ released exactly 40 years ago this spring. Got to have Kaya now!”

In celebration of this momentous anniversary, Stephen ‘Ragga’ Marley’s

Fruit of Life Productions will present the second annual Kaya Fest on April

28 and 29 at the NOS Events Center, located at 689 S E Street in San

Bernardino, California 92408, purpose of which is “To provide a better overall experience for the fans, the festival has been relocated from another venue in Long Beach, CA.

The statement reads: “What better time than right now, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, half a century since the great Freedom Fighter’s passing, to share this good news with the world?

“The historic venue will provide a perfect setting for the Music and Awareness festival, whose stated goal is to educate, inspire and encourage positive public awareness of the vast medical and industrial potential of cannabis, which became legal in California as of January 1, 2018—and in

numerous other states across the United States and the world at large. Tickets officially go on sale this Thursday January 18 at [2]http://kayafestivals.com/

“Kaya Fest is not a smoke-out thing,” says festival founder Stephen ‘Ragga’ Marley. What we really try to emphasize is education before recreation—to get one to learn about the medical uses, the industrial uses, the environmental benefits, the healing potential of the plant. And to ask why really is there such a fight against this plant? All these years doctors have not been allowed to research it. Most of them haven’t really studied it at all. It’s like a conspiracy. Why they don’t want us to reap the benefits of this plant? They try to use the whole stigma of the smoking and the getting high to put a cloud over it.”

For the records, the first Kaya Fest was held last year in downtown Miami on April 21st and 22nd, 2017. After a day-long educational seminar bringing together renowned cannabis experts and entrepreneurs, Stephen Marley and his brothers Ziggy, Damian, Julian, and Ky-Mani took the stage at Miami’s Bayfront Park along with Ms. Lauryn Hill, Sean Paul, Pitbull, Wyclef Jean, and many more for an epic concert that was named one of the Top 10 Music Moments of 2017 by the Miami New Times.

This year all five Marley brothers will return for a second historic performance, along with their father’s contemporary, reggae legend Toots Hibbert & The Maytals. They will be joined by Marcia Griffiths of the I-Threes, foundation reggae band Inner Circle—who celebrate their 50th year in the reggae industry this year— as well as the original Reggae Ambassadors Third World, Indubious and Roots of Creation.

The Kaya Fest Lineup will also showcase the next generation of Marley music makers: Bob’s talented grandchildren Skip Marley, Jo Mersa Marley, Daniel “Bambaattaa” Marley, and Shacia Payne Marley. More artists are still to be added to the star-studded lineup, and will be announced as the bookings are confirmed.