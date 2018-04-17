MUTUAL-COOPERATION BETWEEN NIGERIA & AMERICA:

DONALD Trump Invites Nigeria’s President, MUHAMMADU BUHARI to WASHINGTON April 30…Meeting to be on ways of enhancing strategic partnership and advance shared priorities

* Boko Haram in Trouble, as discussion focus mainly on fighting terrorism, threats to peace and security, building on Nigeria’s role as a democratic leader

* “The relationship of the United States with Nigeria is deep and strong, and Nigeria’s economic growth, security, and leadership in Africa will advance our mutual prosperity”-WHITE HOUSE

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, UNITED STATES

APRIL 30, 2018 is a historic day for Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria, as President Donald Trump of United States has officially invited and promised to host President Muhammadu Buhari in White House as both nations share issues of common interest that would further enhance their mutual understanding.

In a press statement issued by Sarah Sanders, Press Secretary to President Trump on April 15, displayed on the White House website under the title ‘STATEMENTS & RELEASES’ it reads: “President Donald J. Trump will welcome President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria to the White House on April 30, 2018. President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to enhance our strategic partnership and advance our shared priorities: promoting economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security, and building on Nigeria’s role as a democratic leader in the region. The relationship of the United States with Nigeria is deep and strong, and Nigeria’s economic growth, security, and leadership in Africa will advance our mutual prosperity.”

Naija Standard investigation showed that the end may be coming in gradually for Boko Haram, Islamic terrorist group in Northern Nigeria as central discussion of Buhari’s visit will focus mainly on fighting terrorism with strategic policies, principles and methodology that will eventually eclipse the dangerous activities of the militants and bring stability to the country.

Nigeria, West Africa’s largest economy, is among the countries combating Islamist extremism with help from the United States. The nation is battling an array of security threats across its territory, from Boko Haram jihadis in the northeast to oil militants in the south.

The announcement of the visit comes one day after the fourth anniversary of the Chibok schoolgirls abduction, which saw Boko Haram kidnap 276 girls. Fifty-seven escaped in the immediate aftermath and four years on, 112 are still being held — a global symbol of the Islamist insurgency that has devastated the region.